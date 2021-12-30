Sixers head to Brooklyn for final game of 2021

In terms of on-court conversations surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers this season, one of the preeminent topics has been the difficulties in maximizing the offensive output from both Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey when they share the court. While it’s perhaps unfair to put so much focus on a 21-year-old like Maxey who only averaged 15.3 minutes per game last season as a rookie, it’s perfectly understandable why people are desperate for the pair to excel together. Embiid remains the biggest reason one might still consider the franchise to be in a good position despite all of its missteps in recent years, while Maxey is the foremost reason this particular season has not been one of total stagnation. Having those two playing at their current peaks together and synergistically is crucial if this campaign has any hope of being a memorable one.

