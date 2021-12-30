ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Model 3 Was Easily Europe’s Best-Selling EV In 2021

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tesla Model 3 is set to be the best-selling electric vehicle in Europe for 2021, easily outpacing its rivals. Data from JATO Dynamics reveals that a total of 113,397 Model 3s had been sold through the end of November in Europe this year. This represents an 84 per cent jumped...

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2022 Tesla Model S Cost?

Nearly a decade after the Tesla Model S vaulted onto the scene and helped supercharge the EV era, it’s still going strong. The Model S continues to be the gold standard for electric vehicles with its pleasing combination of a beautiful design, phenomenal performance, high-level luxury, and technological sophistication. Do you want the best that the Model S has to offer? See how much a fully loaded new 2022 Tesla Model S costs.
BUYING CARS
windermeresun.com

Elon Musk Finally Revealed Tesla’s E-Bike, Model B!

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Strange Tesla Model Y Body Suggests New EV Breakthrough

With the Model S Plaid tearing up drag strips across the country, Musk et al have turned their eyes towards the next big thing - Gigafactory Texas. This facility will be the new home of Tesla going forward and will be the production site for the much-anticipated Tesla Cybertruck. We've seen a lot of the development of the Gigafactory documented via various videos, which have showcased advanced-development Cybertruck mules and even seven-seat Model S sedans. But the latest video from December 27 shows us something a little strange in the form of a Tesla Model Y body in white.
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Model 3 And Model S Recalls Extend To 200,000 Cars In China

Following Tesla’s recall of some 356,000 Model 3 and 119,000 Model S vehicles in the United States over rearview camera and frunk problems, a similar recall was announced in China. China’s market regulator said on December 31, 2021 that Tesla China would recall 19,697 imported Model S vehicles, 35,836...
ECONOMY
Carscoops

2023 Tesla Model 2: Everything We Know About The EV Brand’s $25,000 Compact Car

This article includes speculative illustrations for a compact Tesla model made by Jean Francois Hubert/SB-Medien for CarScoops that are neither related to nor endorsed by Tesla. The “baby Tesla”, officially announced in 2020, is getting closer to its reveal and our colleagues created a speculative render showing what the automaker’s...
CARS
insideevs.com

Poll: How Many Cybertrucks Will Tesla Sell In 2022?

Will 2022 be the year of the Cybertruck? I created a poll on Twitter to see what my followers thought and so far it's received about 5,000 responses. When this post goes live there will still be five hours left to vote, so please do, and don't forget to also note your guess as a reply to the tweet because I'll be sending the person with the closest non-zero guess a 40-amp charging station.
CARS
topgear.com

What's 'commuting' in a Tesla Model 3 like?

Britain’s commuters went from 62 to zero when the pandemic struck, but that doesn’t mean staying in the house. Back in more innocent times (2019), a survey reported that the average UK commute had reached 62 minutes a day, with 15 per cent of workers spending more than 102 minutes on the move to and from the office. All moot in the end, considering within months most of us would be sat at home trying to work the office VPN and waiting for our sourdough loaves to rise.
TRAFFIC
torquenews.com

Tesla May Have a Lucid Motors Problem

Will Lucid Air overtake the Tesla Model S at the best EV in the world?. Many auto enthusiasts think that this could be a reachable Milestone for the Lucid Air Dream Edition. With Lucid Motors being nominated for many of the top Auto Awards, Lucid is breaking records for EPA range and winning the 2021 Motor Trend Car of the Year, which broke a record for a carmaker's first car to ever win that award. Lucid continues to rack up auto award nominations and many of them Lucid is a finalist. They are poised for a huge haul of trophies that may come their way. I hope Lucid has itself a large enough trophy case because this is just the beginning.
CARS
Mac Observer

Watch a Tesla Model S Get Blown to Smithereens

When Tuomas Katainen learned it would cost half the value of his car to repair his 2013 Tesla Model S, even though it had less than a thousand miles on it, he did what any rational human being would do. He had a crew strap 66 pounds of dynamite to it and blow it to kingdom come. Katainen started experiencing errors with the electric vehicle, and his local repair shop told him it needed the entire battery replaced. That work would have set the Finnish man back €20,000, or about $22,600 USD. Since the 2014 Tesla Model S retails at around $43,000 USD in Finland, Katainen had every reason to be spiteful. He reached out to a local YouTuber known as Pommijätkät, or Bomb Dudes, to help him exact his revenge on the misbehaving motor vehicle. They took the Tesla to an old quarry, set up the cameras, and wired up the dynamite. You can see the rest for yourself.
CARS
Top Speed

Entertaining Or Outright Lunacy? Tesla Model S Blown Up With Dynamite

A Tesla Model S gets blown up by these guys from icy Suomi up in icy Finland. They using 30 kg (66.14 lbs) of dynamite and an Elon Musk dummy in the passenger seat. Here’s why they did it. The era of YouTube & social media has significantly blurred...
CARS
KVUE

Tesla recalling nearly half a million Model 3, Model S cars

PALO ALTO, Calif. — Tesla is recalling more than 475,000 Model 3 and Model S cars, according to the U.S. road safety regulator. In a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Tesla said it plans to recall all Model 3s from model years 2017 to 2020 — as many as 356,309 cars.
CARS
Jalopnik

Best Reviews 2021: The 2021 Tesla Model Y Is The Universal Daily Driver

We drove a lot of cars in 2021, we’re reposting a few of our favorites here. For the vast majority of American commuters, there isn’t a better daily back-and-forth commuter car than the Tesla Model Y Dual Motor Long Range. The Model Y achieves things that no other car can, which makes it exceptional in a field of largely unexceptional competitors.
CARS
insideevs.com

Jet-Boosted Tesla Model S P85D Compared Against Standard P100D

We know from the video uploaded by Matt over on his Warped Perception YouTube channel that sticking three small jet turbines on the back of a Tesla Model S does make it marginally quicker. He actually recorded a time that is about one second quicker to sixty, with the jet engines running, so they do seem to add meaningful boost.
CARS
torquenews.com

Tesla Sells 2021 Model 3 Demo Vehicles With Batteries Produced In 2017

If you want to spend $60k on the 2021 Tesla Model 3 and get a car right now, you may do that by ordering so-called Demo Vehicles. No one-year waiting list here! Caveat? There is one! These cars have batteries from 2017. Tesla Model 3 Demo Vehicles Have Less Range.
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Recommends Charging Model 3 RWD's LFP Battery To 100%

Tesla is recommending owners of the new Model 3 RWD base model equipped with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells to charge to 100% on a regular basis. Already available on Tesla's Chinese-built vehicles, LFP battery cells are starting to find their way into US-market Model 3s, so owners should be aware they require a specific charging behavior.
CARS

