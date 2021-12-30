ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kwanzaa: How to join the celebration virtually

WTOL-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKwanzaa began on Sunday and ends...

www.wtol.com

Comments / 0

Related
13 WHAM

Rochester Kwanzaa Coalition celebrates first day of Kwanzaa

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Sunday, members of the Rochester community came together to celebrate the beginning of Kwanzaa. Over the course of the next week, the Rochester Kwanzaa Coalition plans to hold events for each day of Kwanzaa. "Kwanzaa is the time that we celebrate all of our good works...
ROCHESTER, NY
lasentinel.net

Robey Theatre Presents ‘Kwanzaa: A Celebration of Unity’

During the global pandemic and civil unrest, devastation, and aftermath, can the guiding seven principles of Kwanzaa offer change to the world?. “Kwanzaa: A Celebration of Unity,” presented by The Robey Theatre Company and directed by Ben Guillory, was conceptualized by playwright Marie Y. Lemelle to explore the possibilities of how Kwanzaa can unite people on a global level and help them embrace their differences.
PERFORMING ARTS
Rock Hill Herald

Happy Kwanzaa! How and why it’s celebrated, what to eat and events in the Triangle.

Kwanzaa is an annual week-long celebration that honors Black history and culture. It celebrates seven values in African culture: unity, self-determination, collective responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith. Kwanzaa began in 1966 when it was created by Dr. Maulana Karenga, a Black power activist and professor of Africana studies....
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSLS

Lynchburg Parks and Recreation Celebrates Kwanzaa

Today is Umoja, the first day of Kwanzaa. Kwanzaa is an African-American holiday that celebrates family, community, and culture. It was created in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga to unite people of African Descent worldwide. It follows the seven principles also known as the Nguzo Saba, and each day represents...
LIFESTYLE
parentmap.com

VIRTUAL: NAAM Presents Nia – A Kwanzaa Celebration

Register for NAAM's dynamic Kwanzaa celebration featuring powerful poetry, music, and dance performances. The fifth principle of Kwanzaa is Nia (purpose) which means “to make our collective vocation, the building and developing of our community in order to restore our people to their traditional greatness.” On Thursday, December 30, NAAM presents Nia: A Kwanzaa Celebration of Spoken Word and Song. This virtual program will feature a Black spoken word artist presenting powerful poetry, musical performances by the African American Cultural Ensemble, African dance and stepping, an elder giving ancestral libations, and a young person being featured.
THEATER & DANCE
wamc.org

Tonight’s virtual Berkshire Kwanzaa celebration to spotlight the community’s youth voices

At 6 tonight, Berkshire County celebrates Kwanzaa with a virtual event put on by three community groups: The Women of Color Giving Circle, the Berkshire Branch of the NAACP, and the Rites of Passage and Empowerment Program. The non-religious holiday, created in the 1960s to celebrate African and African American culture, began on December 26th and runs through January 1st. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Young, Gifted, and Black: Where Do We Go from Here?” It features musical performances from artists including Wanda Houston and speakers like Mayor Kamal Johnson of Hudson, New York. Organizer Shirley Edgerton spoke with WAMC about the mission of the Women of Color Giving Circle and what’s in store for tonight’s event, which can be livestreamed on PCTV.
HUDSON, NY
Tennessee Tribune

Kwanzaa 2021– Celebration or Lamentation?

For fifty years Black people in the United States have celebrated the seven principles of Kwanzaa. Established by Dr. Maulana Karenga in 1966, Kwanzaa is an African American and Pan-African holiday celebrated by millions throughout the world African community. Kwanzaa brings a cultural message which speaks to the best of...
CELEBRATIONS
Discovery

Kwanzaa: The African Celebration of Unity and Culture

Kwanzaa may be a festival celebrated by millions of African Americans and pan-Africans, but it has only been around for a few decades. Introduced to the United States in 1966 as a ritual to welcome the first harvest to the home, the festival, which takes place from December 26 to January 1, is a celebration of life, unity, family, and culture.
SOCIETY
WHYY

Celebrating Christmas and Kwanzaa in this week’s ‘Things to Do’

A vaccination card is now as important as a credit/debit card when you head to Philadelphia restaurants. As of Jan. 3, they will be required for all venues that serve food — including catering halls, sports venues, and movie theaters. (Grocery stores are one exception.) For the first two weeks of the mandate, a negative COVID test taken within the last 24 hours will also be accepted.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Food Network

How One Texan Community Celebrates the Principles of Kwanzaa All Year Round

The seven days of Kwanzaa, from December 26th to January 1st, are a festive time for those who celebrate, but the spirit of the season lasts long past the beginning of the new year. The lighting of a candle on each of the seven nights signifies the seven principles that the holiday was built upon — unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith. The holiday dates back to 1966 when it was created by Maulana Karenga, an educator and political activist, as a way of honoring African-American culture. Derived from the Swahili phrase, "first fruits," Kwanzaa pays homage to the arrival of the harvest — simply meaning "that which makes life more bountiful" — and its principles are as relevant today as ever.
POLITICS
AL.com

“A renewed spirit”: From art exhibits to community lectures, here’s how to celebrate Kwanzaa in Birmingham

Clarence Muhammad has spent the past few days putting the final touches on this year’s series of Kwanzaa celebrations throughout the city of Birmingham. Muhammad, the chair of the Birmingham Kwanzaa committee, and his team have planned festivals, lectures, and performances for each day of Kwanzaa. After a smaller celebration in 2020 due to precautions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Muhammad is hoping for a return to the festivities of previous years.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
coloradopolitics.com

NONPROFIT REGISTER | Library to host virtual celebrations of Kwanzaa

News: Kwanzaa, an African American and pan-African celebration of family, community and culture, this year runs from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. And with COVID-19 safety in mind, the Denver Public Library is hosting a series of “virtual experiences” that highlight Kwanzaa's seven principles. They are:. Umoja (unity)
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy