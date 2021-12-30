Kwanzaa: How to join the celebration virtually

The seven days of Kwanzaa, from December 26th to January 1st, are a festive time for those who celebrate, but the spirit of the season lasts long past the beginning of the new year. The lighting of a candle on each of the seven nights signifies the seven principles that the holiday was built upon — unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith. The holiday dates back to 1966 when it was created by Maulana Karenga, an educator and political activist, as a way of honoring African-American culture. Derived from the Swahili phrase, "first fruits," Kwanzaa pays homage to the arrival of the harvest — simply meaning "that which makes life more bountiful" — and its principles are as relevant today as ever.

