Home and Away's Theo sparks a huge row over Ryder and Chloe
By Rianne Houghton
digitalspy.com
5 days ago
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Things are set to go from bad to worse for Ryder Jackson and Chloe Anderson in upcoming Home and Away scenes, as another row breaks about between the couple and their friends. In scenes set to air next week in the...
As Abby strolls into Society with the baby, Chelsea calls her over and congratulates her on becoming a mom. They remember when Connor was as little a Dom is now. Chelsea says she must be so happy now that her family is reunited. As they sit at a table, Chelsea worries about being back and wonders if people will be able to forgive her “lapses in judgment.” Abby is sure people will be forgiving and suggests Chelsea send anyone who gives her a hard time to her.
Sally and Chelsea are both ticking time bombs according to Chloe. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of January 3 – 7, Adam is playing with fire as usual, and someone will get burned. Read on for the details and watch the teaser video. After Chelsea...
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away returns from its annual break on Channel 5 next week – and fans can expect a dramatic start to the year. The Summer Bay drama picks up exactly where it left off, with toxic vapours creeping into Salt and endangering the guests at Martha's mental health event.
Home and Away spoilers for UK viewers follow. Home and Away is set to look back on Nikau Parata and Bella Nixon's relationship issues in new scenes for UK viewers. As fans will know, Nikau cheated on Bella with modelling agent Sienna earlier this year, and while they broke up after he confessed, a big car crash involving Nikau changed things.
Welcome to the Favourite Coronation Character 2022 thread. 2018 – David Platt - https://forums.digitalspy.com/discussion/2270095/favourite-coronation-street-character-2018-the-results/p1. 2019 - Jenny Bradley - https://forums.digitalspy.com/discussion/2326675/favourite-coronation-street-character-2019-the-results. 2020 - Unknown - https://forums.digitalspy.com/discussion/2404873/favourite-corrie-character-2021-the-results-thread/p1. 2021 – David Platt - https://forums.digitalspy.com/discussion/2404873/favourite-corrie-character-2021-the-results-thread/p1. 84 characters competed in the 2021 competition but 10 of those exited during the year and will...
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away's Stewart family will face heartbreak over Martha when the soap returns to Channel 5 following its festive break. The Australian soap has been off UK screens for six weeks, with fans left with a dramatic cliffhanger as Tane Parata's (Ethan Browne) stalker storyline came to a head during Martha's (Belinda Giblin) big mental health fundraising event.
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street newcomer Lydia will spark a major marital crisis for Adam and Sarah Barlow over the coming months, culminating in a "nightmarish" situation. Corrie producer Iain MacLeod has revealed to Digital Spy and other media during a 2022 preview that, following Lydia's (Rebecca Ryan) recent...
A new year means potential for new loves and new opportunities. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of January 3 – 7, Nick has a suggestion for his son’s future. Read on for the details and watch the teaser video. After Victoria witnessed Billy’s drunk...
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away's Felicity Newman will be put firmly in the frame for the chemical attack on Tane Parata in scenes airing on UK screens next week, as Tane lies in hospital in a critical condition. When the soap returns to Channel...
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away will revisit Mason Morgan's tragic death in upcoming scenes, as his brother Justin is given a painful reminder of Mason's loss. Mason was killed off in the soap's 2019 Australian season finale after being shot dead during a dramatic...
The stage is set for a New Year’s shakeup for several in Genoa City. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of December 27 – 31, Abby and Chance’s joyous reunion looks to be sidelined. Read on for the details and watch the teaser video.
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Eden Taylor-Draper has teased more details about her character Belle Dingle's life-or-death storyline. In scenes set to air on Thursday, December 30 and Friday, December 31, viewers will see Belle and Kyle Wyatt (Huey Quinn) attempt to get themselves out of a dangerous situation, after being left alone in a forest in freezing conditions.
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Millie Gibson has confirmed a return for Kelly Neelan's mum Laura. This festive season has been a rough one for Kelly, but there may ultimately be hope for a new beginning when an unfortunate relapse leads to an unexpected chance to bond with Abi Franklin at a support group meeting.
Olivia and Alex Bowen, who met on Love Island in 2016, have announced they are expecting their first child together.The couple, who came in second place in the series, were married in September 2018 and are one of the few couples who have stayed together after leaving the show.Olivia shared the news on New Year’s Day through a post on her Instagram account, sharing Polaroid pictures of her husband kissing her baby bump.In another Polaroid photograph was a baby onesie bearing the words “Baby Bowen” and pictures of the pregnancy scan, and a third showed the couple smiling and holding...
Jaden Smith appeared on the new episode of ‘Red Table Talk’ to share how his healthy weight gain became possible after his family held an intervention for his food issues. Jaden Smith, 23, has come a long way from when his family staged an intervention for his eating issues in 2019. The Smith family revealed in September of that year on Red Table Talk that they stepped in after noticing Jaden was “wasting away” because of a lack of nutrients. Now, over two years later, Jaden has healthily gained 10 pounds, which he discussed on the Dec. 22 episode of Red Table Talk. He told his mom Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 68, that he’s “definitely” feeling better since the intervention and subsequent weight gain.
Singer JoJo got an extra-special Christmas present this year — a sparkler from longtime love Dexter Darden!. Alongside a series of joyful photos of the couple celebrating under a "SHE SAID YES" banner, JoJo wrote, "forever with YOU? Sign me UP." She went on to tell her followers, "celebrating...
2021 WNBA Champion Candace Parker hit Instagram announced she has reached her two-year wedding anniversary with Anna Petrakova. In addition, Parker and Petrakova are expecting their first child. This is the second child for Parker as she currently parents 12-year-old Lailaa. Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got...
Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are allegedly back together. And their daughters couldn’t be more thrilled because they are also planning to tie the knot again. In its Dec. 20 issue, New Idea claimed that Moore and Willis don’t want to waste any more time before they make things official again. So, they are planning to tie the knot on the actress’s ranch in Idaho.
Comments / 0