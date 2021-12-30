ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Islanders Gameday News: Starting again, again.

By Dominik
lighthousehockey.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverything is subject to change — it always is in 2021 — but as morning broke on Thursday it looked like the New York Islanders’ latest COVID-related pause was about to end, and they’d be in action once again. The Buffalo Sabres, who played Wednesday night at home (a 4-3 regulation...

www.lighthousehockey.com

Comments / 0

Related
lighthousehockey.com

Islanders News: Time for another pause

The New York Islanders opened 2022 in style, winning their first overtime game of the season and winning on New Year’s Day for the first time ever. It’s a good thing that they won because they’re not scheduled to play again until January 13 at home against the New Jersey Devils. It’ll come up more below, but the Isles’ next four games, a road swing through Seattle and Western Canada, have been postponed. And as of now, the NHL has no plans to fill the empty dates with other postponed Isles’ games.
NHL
lighthousehockey.com

Islanders Question of the Day: Who’s your all-time favorite Islanders goalie?

With the Islanders facing another long break in between games, we’ll continue our morning news roundup but also add a diversionary topic here and there. For today I’m curious about your responses to this question, which should draw a variety of responses across generations: Who is your all-time favorite goalie?
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Nelson
Person
Zach Parise
Person
Cal Clutterbuck
Person
Kyle Palmieri
Person
Anthony Beauvillier
KREX

O’Connor’s late goal lifts Avs over Ducks 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor scored a tiebreaking goal late in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from two goals down past the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Sunday. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists and Darcy Kuemper had 29 saves for the Avalanche, who were playing their first game in nearly […]
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Islanders Gameday News#The New York Islanders#Covid#The Buffalo Sabres#Devils#Nhlpa#Cdc#Islanders News#Lhh Archives
CBS Baltimore

Nico Hischier Scores In Overtime, Devils Beat Capitals 4-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game with 2:04 left in overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Washington rallied late in regulation to force overtime, with Nic Dowd pulling the Capitals within a goal with 6:38 remaining and Conor Sheary tying it with 3:47 left. Yegor Sharangovich and Damon Severson scored in a 1:14 span of the first period for the Devils, and John Carlson connected for Washington with 47 seconds left in the period. Hischier gave New Jersey a 3-1 lead 22 seconds into the second period. Mackenzie...
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy