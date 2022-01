This game took place on July 30, 1966. It is being recapped today as part of Camden Chat’s retro recap series while MLB is on hold due to the lockout. No matter how good your baseball team, you're going to lose 50-60 games before the season is out. Chances are, you won't be competitive in all of those losses either. Even the eventual 1966 World Champions, the team that launched the Orioles golden era, could have a bad day. A really bad day. As Orioles treasure Adam Jones would put it around 50 years later: "You suck sometimes."

