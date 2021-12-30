ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Daily Red Sox Links: Rafael Devers, Marcelo Mayer, Terry Francona

By Matt_Collins
Over the Monster
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore we get ready for what lies in store for us as Boston Red Sox fans in 2022, Steve Hewitt takes a look back at what happened in 2021 and how the team got...

www.overthemonster.com

The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Reveals He Has A Terminal Illness

A former Major League Baseball pitcher has revealed that he’s been diagnosed with a terminal illness at 60. Jim Corsi, a former MLB relief pitcher, has revealed that he’s been diagnosed with Stage IV liver cancer and colon cancer. His doctor has reportedly told him that he doesn’t have very long to live.
MLB
Person
Dan Shaughnessy
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Steve Hewitt
Person
Rafael Devers
CBS Sports

Former Red Sox reliever Jim Corsi reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

Jim Corsi, the former right-handed MLB relief pither and Massachusetts native who pitched parts of three seasons for the Red Sox, has revealed that he's battling terminal cancer. Specifically, Corsi recently shared with CBS Boston that he's been diagnosed with stage IV colon and liver cancer. In his interview with...
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Former Yankees outfielder announces his retirement

Former New York Yankees’ outfielder Cameron Maybin announced his retirement this week, via Twitter. The 34-year-old speedster didn’t quite have the star-level career many forecasted in his early days as a prospect, but he was a solid contributor for years. He thanked the fans, his family, his wife...
MLB
Boston

Jim Corsi, former Red Sox pitcher from Newton, dies at 60

Corsi, who pitched for the Red Sox for three seasons, passed away at home after battling liver and colon cancer. Jim Corsi, a former MLB pitcher from Newton whose professional stops included his hometown Red Sox, has died at age 60 after a battle with liver and colon cancer. WBZ-TV’s...
Larry Brown Sports

Ken Rosenthal releases statement in response to losing MLB Network job

Ken Rosenthal shared a statement on Monday in response to a report about him losing his job with MLB Network. The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported Monday about Rosenthal’s status. He said that Rosenthal was quietly taken off-air by MLB Network in 2020 for about three months due to criticism of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. Marchand further reported that Rosenthal has since been forced out at MLB Network entirely, as the reporter’s contract was not renewed for 2022.
MLB
#Daily Red Sox Links#Boston Herald#Mlb Com#The Red Sox#Boston Globe
FanSided

Curt Schilling wouldn’t wear a Red Sox cap on his Hall of Fame plaque

Curt Schilling still holds a grudge against the Boston Red Sox. Curt Schilling‘s chances of being inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame are trending in the wrong direction but he’s already put plenty of thought into which team he plans to represent if he does get in. Spoiler Alert: It won’t be the Boston Red Sox.
MLB
FanSided

This former Chicago Cubs pitcher has a new baseball home

The Chicago Cubs made a lot of bad decisions after winning the World Series in 2016. One of them was giving Tyler Chatwood a ridiculous contract that he had absolutely no chance of living up to. He had a cup of coffee with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in 2011 before five solid years with the Colorado Rockies from 2012-2017 (he didn’t pitch in 2013).
MLB
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Wants More Emphasis On Starting Pitching

Bullpen games became a major storyline during the 2021 season, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and several other teams using them at least a handful of times as they continued to emerge as a growing trend in the sport. What was unique for the Dodgers and some others that used...
MLB
CBS Boston

David Ortiz Still The Leading Hall Of Fame Vote-Getter, But Outlook May Not Be Great For First-Year Induction

BOSTON (CBS) — In the quest for David Ortiz to become a first ballot Hall of Famer, there is some positive news. But there’s also some potentially bad news. On the plus side, based on public votes revealed and compiled by Ryan Thibodaux for bbhoftracker.com, Ortiz is still the most popular player on voters’ ballots this year. Of the 123 ballots that have been made public, Ortiz has received 81.3 percent of the vote. Considering just 75 percent of the vote is needed for induction, this is very good news for Ortiz. But based on history, it’s unlikely to get Ortiz into the...
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Former Cubs outfielder Larry Biittner has passed away

The Cubs announced the passing of outfielder Larry Biittner on their official Twitter account this afternoon. He was 75 years old. The Cubs acquired Biittner from the Montreal Expos May 17, 1976, along with pitcher Steve Renko, for Andre Thornton. This wasn’t a good deal for the Cubs, as Thornton went on to a fine career, mostly with Cleveland.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Remembering the Yankees players we lost in 2021

The New York Yankees have been blessed with many great players over the past 100 plus years. Some were among the best players to play the game we all love. With a past as glorious as the Yankees’, we as fans deal with the reality that, as in life, none of these players escape the end of their time on this earth. Each year players die, and all we have are the memories they created for us. Unfortunately, this past year was no different. Today we remember those Yankees that passed away and other notables.
MLB
True Blue LA

Decision in Trevor Bauer case still pending

A decision in whether or not to file criminal charges against Trevor Bauer is not likely to come until January, reports Brittany Ghiroli at The Athletic. Though the Pasadena Police Department turned over its findings in late August, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has said that the sexual assault case brought against Bauer is still under review.
PASADENA, CA
theScore

2022 HOF ballot update: Bonds, Clemens, Ortiz in good shape

With the 2022 Hall of Fame results set to be announced on Jan. 25, there are just over three weeks left until we find out who becomes the latest enshrined in Cooperstown. As of Jan. 2, ballots from 114 members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America have been revealed, according to the latest update from Ryan Thibodaux's ballot tracker. The revealed ballots are responsible for 30.9% of the expected votes, and all were submitted by Dec. 31.
MLB

