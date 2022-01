In 1980 I visited the zoo in a major U.S. city and found row after row of bare concrete boxes with jailhouse-style bars occupied by animals from around the world. The animals appeared to be in good physical condition, but many were staring into space or pacing restlessly around the edges of their tiny quarters. It was depressing. I’m not naming the zoo, because you could have seen the same thing at most U.S. zoos in that era. More recently, visitors to many zoos and aquariums see animals in surroundings that resemble their native habitat, behaving in ways that are...

ANIMALS ・ 17 HOURS AGO