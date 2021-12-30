ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aarke Carbonator 3 steel sparkling water maker creates perfects bubbles in 10 seconds

By Amy Poole
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Enjoy fresh water at home without the plastic when you have the Aarke Carbonator 3 steel sparkling water maker. It creates bubbles in 10 seconds or less with the need for cords or electricity. Moreover, this kitchen gadget consists of premium materials, including stainless steel, to elevate your kitchen’s decor. Best...

thegadgetflow.com

Gadget Flow

NuPhy Air75 slim mechanical keyboard features a low-latency 2.4G wireless connection

Accent your workspace with the NuPhy Air75 slim mechanical keyboard. Featuring a low-latency 2.4G wireless connection and hot-swappable function, it stands out from the competition. Furthermore, this slim mechanical keyboard, which is compatible with both Mac and Windows devices, can connect to up to 4 devices. As a result, it’s great for multitaskers. Additionally, the NuPhy Air75 boasts a 48-hour battery life, allowing you to use it all week on a single charge. In fact, with its new 2,500 mAh battery, it offers 39% more power than the NuType F1. In terms of design, its aluminum frame and keycaps provide a simple yet sturdy structure that’s ideal for everyday use. Finally, the ultra-thin PBT keycaps enhance your typing experience for maximum comfort and efficiency.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Researchers develop tiny camera the size of a grain of salt - and it could turn your phone into one big camera

Researchers have created an ultracompact camera the size of a grain of salt capable of producing pictures on par with lenses hundreds of thousands of times larger than it.Engineers from Princeton University and the University of Washington say that the camera can produce full-colour images that could be used in collaboration with medical robots to diagnose and treat diseases.Traditional cameras use curved glass or plastic to bend light rays, this new camera uses ‘metasurface’ technology which is produced like a computer chip. The metasurface of this particular camera has 1.6 million cylindrical posts – each approximately the size of a...
ELECTRONICS
thezoereport.com

43 Genius Products On Amazon That Solve Your Beauty Dilemmas

If you're lucky, it's rare that you run into an epic beauty dilemma on a daily basis. There are a select few whose lives are not marred by heat damage, an unintentionally shiny forehead, or smudged liner on a first date. But if you can't bumble through your day without smearing your lipstick or breaking a nail, you might find yourself constantly on the hunt for genius products that solve my beauty dilemmas. And luckily, Amazon is a one-stop-shop for these exact kinds of products.
MAKEUP
SPY

The Best Smart Coffee Makers To Help Upgrade Your Morning Routine

There’s no question we feel a lot smarter after a few cups of coffee in the morning. But can our coffee maker itself be smart? Yes, actually. There’s a whole array of WiFi-enabled coffee makers available now, and they can do everything from scheduling brews to starting at a specific time to adjusting settings. Want to tell your coffee pot to start brewing before you even get out of bed? We all do. Smart coffee makers make that possible. While some smart coffee makers have intuitive touchscreens and others connect to smartphones via Bluetooth or WiFi, they all come with a wide...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

Stay Warm & Cozy This Season With These Electric Fireplace Heaters From Turbro — Save Up To 40% Today!

With the New Year now upon us, Amazon is slashing prices on some really amazing products. In addition to marking down popular items including, Echo devices, Bowflex fitness equipment, and more, Amazon is offering up to 40% Turbro Electric Fireplaces. This is a great deal, bringing the prices of these fireplace/heaters down as low as $80.98. With temperatures starting to dip during the winter season, an electric fireplace makes for an extremely wise investment. Not only does it help keep you warm, but also makes things feel both comfy and seasonal. And what better time to curl up on your sofa...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

CHAU wireless and portable charger provides more freedom with its removable power bank

Power your smartphone with plenty of freedom when you have the CHAU wireless and portable charger. Compared to traditional wireless chargers, which don’t let you move your phone while it’s charging, this gadget adds more convenience to your daily life. CHAU lets you relocate your phone from the desk to the bed while continuing to power the battery. This is all thanks to the built-in power bank that separates from the main device. As a result, you’ll never encounter a drained battery again without having any cords to restrict you. Moreover, this wireless and portable charger allows you to display your phone horizontally or vertically. So you can easily read important messages at a glance while it charges. Finally, the LED light on the main device lets you know when it’s in charging mode.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Oscar Olsson TT-90 System wall-mounted record player can be controlled via a smartphone

Rediscover the vinyl experience with the Oscar Olsson TT-90 System wall-mounted record player. Thanks to its slim design, it takes up minimal space compared to a traditional vinyl player. All the while, it makes a wonderful home accessory. Best of all, you’ll receive all the freedom you need if you’re living space has minimal room. Moreover, this wall-mounted record player includes an electronically controlled, lightweight, carbon fiber arm. And the control panel with mobile device connectivity adds extra convenience. Furthermore, control the Oscar Olsson TT-90 System via your smartphone for ease of use, so you can listen to music without touching the record player. Finally, it consists of a steel base, and the turntable motor supports three rotation speeds. There’s also a tonearm counterbalance setting.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

8BitDo USB Wireless Adapter 2 is compatible with Switch, Windows, Raspberry Pis, and more

Connect nearly all wireless controllers to your Switch, Windows, macOS, Raspberry Pi, and more with the 8BitDo USB Wireless Adapter 2. This useful gadget ensures that you have elite control over all of your controllers. This includes customizing button mapping; adjusting stick and trigger sensitivity; creating macros; and more. Furthermore, the USB Wireless Adapter 2 even lets you create controller profiles and switch between them whenever you wish. With Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, it eliminates the need for wires while enhancing your gaming experience. Additionally, this accessory features upgradeable firmware and lag-free gaming performance. Finally, measuring just 56 mm by 26 mm by 8 mm, it’s super slim, so it won’t take up much room in your device while you game.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Campfire Audio Saber hybrid earbuds boast an ergonomic form factor for compact comfort

Enjoy extended listening sessions without fatigue when you have the Campfire Audio Saber hybrid earbuds. Boasting an ergonomic design, they provide a fresh and enticing audio session. Moreover, these hybrid earbuds feature an 8 mm dynamic driver for rich, responsive low ends. Plus, the 6 mm dynamic driver provides detailed, relaxed mids. Combined, you’ll receive a rich and engaging experience with razor-sharp highs. Furthermore, the Campfire Audio Saber boasts a machined Damascus steel lid for supreme quality as well as a unique factor. Combined with durable ABS in a striking matte finish, you’ll encounter durable buds that are one of a kind. Finally, the pure copper cable adds a smooth and warm character for seamless connectivity. All the while, the 4 copper conductors ensure optimal sonic performance.
ELECTRONICS
Mashed

How To Choose The Perfect Bottle Of Bubbly, According To A Sommelier

For eons, it seems — ok, actually just since the late 19th century, per Imbibe – Champagne has been de rigueur for New Year's Eve celebrations as well as other festive occasions. If you've got Champagne taste on the proverbial beer budget, you may have to settle for a budget-priced sparkling wine like a Chateau Walmart or Target Blanc. If you've got the money to spend, though, then you might want to consider treating yourself and your guests to the real deal, which is to say, Champagne with a capital C.
DRINKS
Gadget Flow

ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Pro Dr Disrespect Keyboard has a tenkeyless form factor for comfort

Enjoy extended gaming sessions without any wrist restraints or discomfort with the ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Pro Dr Disrespect Keyboard. Boasting a tenkeyless form factor, it frees up your valuable desk space and, more importantly, lets you game in a more natural, comfortable position. In fact, you’ll receive a bigger range of motion with your mouse movements without bumping into this keyboard. Moreover, this gaming keyboard sports an aluminum layer for extra strength and durability. And it provides 100 million keystrokes—twice the industry average—for a virtually indestructible design. Moreover, this special edition keyboard features key stabilizer technology to make the keys sturdy and ergonomic. All the while, the AIMO intelligent lighting engine provides a striking finish to enhance your gameplay and even performance.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Netgear Meural Canvas II digital frame gives art, photos, NFT & crypto-art a lifelike form

Show off your NFTs and crypto-art in the Netgear Meural Canvas II digital frame. With Async Art compatibility, it showcases programmable NFT artwork, which updates your Meural throughout the day. It comes in 16″ by 24″ and 19″ by 29″ sizes as well as black, white, dark wood, and light wood. Moreover, it lets you curate your artwork based on style, season, time of day, or mood. So you can showcase your best shots without going through the hassle of printing and framing. The patented TrueArt Technology together with the wooden frame makes the Meural Canvas II pretty great. Additionally, the antiglare matte display and ambient light sensor give the art a lifelike view. Use the app to upload, crop, and edit your photos anytime. In fact, Alexa compatibility makes it super easy for you to discover new artwork with just your voice.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

SuperEQ Q2 Pro hybrid ANC Bluetooth headphones has a noise-canceling feed-forward mic

Block out background noise when wearing the SuperEQ Q2 Pro hybrid ANC Bluetooth headphones. Designed with a total of four voice-isolating microphones—two mics in each bud—they elevate your voice so you’re heard loud and clear. In fact, the feed-forward and feedback microphone in each earbud can eliminate background noise up to 35 dB. Moreover, it offers three noise control modes: noise canceling on, noise canceling off, and ambient sound. The latter, also known as transparency mode, blocks out irritating background noises, which is great whether you’re on public transportation, indoors, or outdoors. Additionally, their 12 mm large-aperture driver provides extra bass, pristine low mids, crisp treble, and high-fidelity sound. Furthermore, they boast 11 hours of playtime on a single charge and 8 hours with ANC mode on. Finally, you also get another 3 recharges provided by the charging case.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Wheeled Headrest is your personal massage therapist for at-home foam roller exercises

Take care of your back and neck with the Wheeled Headrest. Built to enhance foam roller use, it ensures you can effectively massage yourself with ease at home. Compatible with most foam rollers, it helps relax your neck and back muscles while doing roller-rolling exercises. So using it helps you achieve much better spinal stretch and decompression. Additionally, it’s a great way to avoid potential neck injuries. That’s because it ensures your weight no longer puts pressure on it, which gives you the ability to roll your back muscles more effectively. Moreover, you can massage so many areas that would have otherwise been unreachable. Finally, it rolls really well on the most common surfaces in any home, including carpet, hard floors, tile, and more.
Gadget Flow

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a velvet-like design with boxy, squared-off edges

Upgrade your smartphone arsenal to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Featuring a snazzy new design—with squared-off edges—it’s a blast from the past. All the while, its unique velvet-like design feels soft in your hands. Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a matte finish on the rear, making it resistant to fingerprints, helping to keep it in tip-top condition. Furthermore, this smartphone comes with everything you need, including a USB Type-C port and an S Pen with a built-in slot. Since a phone’s screen is integral to the user experience, it offers a large AMOLED Infinity-O display with thin bezels. So blacks appear deeper and colors are brighter. This perfectly complements the 120 Hz refresh rate and IP68 dust- and water-resistant rating. Finally, it’s available in various colors—black, burgundy, white, and dark green.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

ElecSuit e-haptic suit is designed for wear during EMS workouts and virtual reality games

Crafted with a super versatile design, the ElecSuit e-haptic suit has multiple uses. You can wear it while you game in VR or work out and want electrical muscle stimulation (EMS). In fact, this 5-in-1 suit ensures that you can get better results even if you work out less. Use it for VR haptics, VR yoga, EMS cardio, EMS workouts, and massages. And a 20-minute EMS workout is equal to a 1-hour normal workout. Customize the electrical signals and simply control it via the app—the electrical signals exercise your muscles. Furthermore, it’ll feel as comfortable as your skin does thanks to its ultrathin and lightweight design. Play ElecSuit’s VR content and have so much fun that you don’t even remember you’re working out!
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Crafts: Indie makers get creative with yarns, dyes

When you see a nice handmade sweater, you know it took a while to make.The knitting or crocheting is just part of it. (A fun online calculator at www.lovecrafts.com estimates how long anything from a basic scarf to a blanket, baby booties or patterned garment would take you; figure on 20 to 80 hours.) Before that, however, there are those who make the yarns. Indie craftspeople are doing new things with wool and other fibers, including recycled plastic, as well as with dyes. Samantha Myrhe, owner of RavensWood Fibre Co. in Nova Scotia Canada began a dozen years...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Gadget Flow

Toynk Halo Energy Sword Replica LED desktop lamp is inspired by the Sangheili weapon

Ditch boring lights on your workspace and vamp up your area with the Toynk Halo Energy Sword Replica LED desktop lamp. Inspired by the Sangheili weapon from Hero, it will illuminate your fortress in a unique way. Great for gamers, its 1:3 scale replicates the iconic holy weapon and works for close-quarters combat. Moreover, it stands 14 inches tall, including the base, and features light-up action for a great desk accessory. At the flick of a switch, the Toynk Halo Energy Sword Replica casts a luminous glow. And it features a convenient on and off switch for easy access. Finally, this desk accessory comes with a USB cable for power, so it’s always ready to add light to your workstation.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

LG One:Quick Flex all-in-one display includes a built-in camera, microphones, & a speaker

Make videoconferences stress-free with the LG One:Quick Flex all-in-one display. Featuring a 43″ screen, a camera, microphones, and speakers, it’s simple to connect with coworkers, remotely. Moreover, the LG One:Quick Flex features In-Cell touch technology turns ideas into reality. For example, the dedicated touch pen allows you to make notes and draw and save files digitally. To maximize productivity, this all-in-one display supports screen rotation when using the dedicated stand. So you can turn it vertically or horizontally to suit your tasks. You can even transport it to different rooms easily thanks to the built-in wheels. Furthermore, this display offers 4K Ultra HD resolution and 350 nits of brightness for excellent clarity. And the 2K Full HD camera and microphone with a 3-meter pickup range improve the quality and clarity of video calls. Overall, make remote work less stressful and maximize performance with this smart display.
ELECTRONICS
