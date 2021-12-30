Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/30/21

Hello, just a frustrated Diamondbacks fan here who’s tired of retooling mediocre rosters expecting anything other than mediocre results at best. The Diamondbacks have been notorious for mediocre .500 type seasons since their 2001 World Series run. Never being true World Series contenders but never bottoming out enough to nab elite blue-chip prospects, that was until these past two years. Jordan Lawlar should’ve never fallen to pick six and now with the 2nd overall pick the team has another chance to draft an elite prep player in either Elijah Green, Termarr Johnson, or Druw Jones. With the team coming off a historically bad season, and the top players in their system both being teenagers, now is the time to tear things down and build from the bottom up.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO