LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone features a palm tree, bridge loop, spring & more

Show off your NFTs and crypto-art in the Netgear Meural Canvas II digital frame. With Async Art compatibility, it showcases programmable NFT artwork, which updates your Meural throughout the day. It comes in 16″ by 24″ and 19″ by 29″ sizes as well as black, white, dark wood, and light wood. Moreover, it lets you curate your artwork based on style, season, time of day, or mood. So you can showcase your best shots without going through the hassle of printing and framing. The patented TrueArt Technology together with the wooden frame makes the Meural Canvas II pretty great. Additionally, the antiglare matte display and ambient light sensor give the art a lifelike view. Use the app to upload, crop, and edit your photos anytime. In fact, Alexa compatibility makes it super easy for you to discover new artwork with just your voice.

ELECTRONICS ・ 15 HOURS AGO