LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone features a palm tree, bridge loop, spring & more

Adding an air purifier to your home is ideal, but the LG PuriCare AeroTower home air care solution is so much more. In fact, it’s also a heater and a fan. With a stylish form factor, it provides you with personalized comfort. Ideal for year-round use, it delivers 360º pure, clean air in 3 modes: Heating, Fan, and Diffusion. The first creates a blast of warm air up to 30º C (86º F) maximum. This increases your room’s temperature by 5º C (41º F) in fewer than 10 minutes. In Fan Mode, enjoy a refreshing breeze and 10 levels of airflow intensity. Finally, Diffusion Mode ensures optimal indoor air quality, delivering clean, filtered air through the Air Guard diffuser. Moreover, the PuriCare AeroTower creates a consistent, comfortable breeze with whisper-quiet tapered, vertical vanes that emit only 23 dB of wind noise. Overall, the sleek cylindrical design offers a modern aesthetic.
