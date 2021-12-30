ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi firefighters: Driver escapes with minor injuries after car gets pinned under tanker filled with 8,500 gallons gas

 5 days ago
Thanks to the tedious work of a group of Mississippi firefighters, the driver of a car that got pinned underneath a tanker truck carrying 8,500 gallons of gas miraculously escaped the incident with only minor injuries.

The Ridgeland Fire Department posted photos of the scene of a wreck on I-55 north of County Line Road north of Jackson.

Firefighters found a car pinned under a tanker truck carrying 8500 gallons of gasoline with the driver entrapped.

“After a very tedious extrication, the driver was removed and transported to the hospital. Miraculously, the driver suffered only minor injuries,” the post said.

Other responding agencies included Ridgeland Police Department, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Jackson Police Department and other emergency officials.

