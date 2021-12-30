New York’s Minimum Wage Goes Up Again

The fight over the redrawing political districts in New York State is, as expected, being waged right along party lines but not so much on the local level in Broome County. The New York Independent Redistricting Committee is evenly split on approving one map drawn by Republicans and the other by the Democrats. While the districts are supposed to be based on population and reflect the ethnic makeup of communities, both sides are accusing the other of playing with the lines to favor election of their party’s candidates. The dueling maps were released January 3.

