ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York’s Minimum Wage Goes Up Again

By Kathy Whyte
WNBF News Radio 1290
WNBF News Radio 1290
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The base wage for workers in New York State is about to go up again. The minimum wage in the state increases December 31 to $13.20 an hour except for fast food workers around the state who are...

wnbf.com

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNBF News Radio 1290

NY Governor Hochul Wants Term Limits

Governor Kathy Hochul, ahead of the January 5 State of the State address is taking a step that is bound to not sit well with some politicians who have spent decades in office. The Democrat says she wants New York to impose term limits on her office, Lieutenant Governor, Comptroller and other statewide elected officials and ban them from earning an outside income.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Broome Redistricting Done, State Fight Rages on Party Lines

The fight over the redrawing political districts in New York State is, as expected, being waged right along party lines but not so much on the local level in Broome County. The New York Independent Redistricting Committee is evenly split on approving one map drawn by Republicans and the other by the Democrats. While the districts are supposed to be based on population and reflect the ethnic makeup of communities, both sides are accusing the other of playing with the lines to favor election of their party’s candidates. The dueling maps were released January 3.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Nassau, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton University Named New COVID Testing Site

New York is pushing more testing for COVID-19 in an effort to curb the current spread of the coronavirus. Health officials have been urging testing as the new variants of the coronavirus can spread to already vaccinated people and be passed along to the highly vulnerable unvaccinated population. Home testing kits have been hard to come by in parts of the country and long lines are seen daily on news programs as people try to determine if they can travel, go to work or return to school.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

NY’s 12 Smallest Counties and Why You Should Visit Them

These 12 New York State counties rank among the smallest in population for the state. Each is sparsely populated and located in a rural area. Still, each of the dozen counties has a surprise or two waiting for a news visitor to explore. From unique museums, to amazing natural sights, to out-of-the-way tourist destinations, each is worthy of a days visit from you.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downstate New York
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York Offers Scholarships to Attract Nurses

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is announcing the opening of the application period for scholarships for nursing students. In an effort to ease the continued shortage of caregivers compounded by the pandemic, the state is offering tuition for one-thousand new or current healthcare workers to earn an Associate’s Degree in Nursing or a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
WNBF News Radio 1290

By Far The Best Rest Stop In All Of New York

If you are taking a road trip over the next few days or the start of 2022, there are some great places to stop and stretch your legs around Western New York. But on a trip back from New York City to Buffalo, my wife and I found what I think is the cleanest and most picturesque rest stop in New York State.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy