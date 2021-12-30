ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Soccer-Ticket sales halted as Italy halves stadium capacity

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

ROME, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Juventus, AS Roma and Lazio have suspended ticket sales for upcoming matches as soccer stadiums in Italy will be reduced to a maximum 50% capacity to fight rising coronavirus infections.

The sports ministry confirmed it had cut capacity for open-air sports events to 50% and for indoors events, the capacity has been cut to 35%, fleshing out the details of a decree on event restrictions announced on Wednesday night.

Daily coronavirus cases have soared in Italy this week, reaching a record 98,030 on Wednesday, with the number of hospitalised patients rising.

The country’s top soccer league, Serie A, is currently on a two-week winter break, but three of its major clubs halted the sale of tickets ahead of the return of league action on Jan.6.

Juventus have suspended ticket sales for their first three home games of 2022, against Napoli, Udinese and Sampdoria, “pending further clarification regarding the capacity of the stadiums reduced to 50%”.

The move came after Roma did likewise on Wednesday, stopping sales for their games against Juventus, Cagliari and Lecce, while Lazio subsequently suspended sales for their next game against Empoli.

Juventus’ home clash with Napoli and Roma’s trip to AC Milan are the two stand-out fixtures when Serie A returns in January, with all four clubs currently in the top six. (Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Additional reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by David Clarke and Alison Williams)

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Manchester United offered Martial swap as Tottenham target Juventus and Milan midfielders

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Romelu Lukaku’s future has suddenly been thrown into doubt after his recent interview expressing his desire to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lionel Messi and three other PSG players test positive for Covid

Lionel Messi and three other Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for Covid, it has been confirmed.The Ligue 1 club confirmed that Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, Nathan Bitumazala have all tested positive ahead of the French Cup trip to Vannes.All four are currently in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocols.Messi used France’s winter break to return to his native Argentina, where video had emerged online of him attending a concert with his wife.Speaking in a press conference on Sunday, coach Mauricio Pochettino indicated Messi was still in his home country and would not travel until he...
UEFA
The Independent

Barcelona cannot register Ferran Torres after Man City transfer, manager Xavi reveals

Barcelona manager Xavi has revealed new signing Ferran Torres cannot be registered until the club sell players or reduce their wage bill.Former Manchester City man Torres’ move to the Nou Camp was confirmed earlier this week as he returned to Spain in a £46.7 million move - just 18 months after leaving Valencia for the Premier League.But he will not be able to go straight into Xavi’s squad as there are financial complications the club need to sort out in order to register the 21-year-old Spaniard.This could involve either selling players to recoup funds and lighten the wage bill, or...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Stadiums#Ticket Sales#Ac Milan#Roma#The Sports Ministry#Serie A#Juventus#Udinese#Empoli
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle denied swoop for Lille’s Sven Botman

What the papers sayNewcastle have suffered a setback after having a bid for Lille defender Sven Botman knocked back, according to the Telegraph. A fee of £30million had reportedly been discussed to secure the Magpies a statement signing. Botman is said to be interested in the move, but Lille are determined to keep the 21-year-old Dutchman. The same paper reports Newcastle are also chasing Burnley defender James Tarkowski.The Daily Mail writes Christian Eriksen could move to the Premier League though it is not reported which clubs are interested in the midfielder. The Denmark star suffered a cardiac arrest during...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku set to be dropped by Chelsea for Liverpool match after interview

Romelu Lukaku is expected to be omitted from Chelsea’s match squad to face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.Club-record signing Lukaku has hit two goals in as many games but fell foul of manager Thomas Tuchel this week, after revealing unhappiness in an interview released on Thursday but conducted three weeks ago.A surprised Blues boss Tuchel admitted his frustrations with Lukaku’s comments on Friday, insisting he would seek talks with the £98million star and handle the matter in-house.Lukaku is now expected to miss the pivotal Premier League clash, however, amid the fallout from telling Sky Sport Italy: “I’m not happy...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Place
Rome, IT
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Newcastle target January move for Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier

What the papers sayNewcastle are keen to revamp their squad in the January transfer window and top of their list is Atletico Madrid and England full-back Kieran Trippier, according to the I. The Magpies are keen to bring in up to six players, with the hopes that 31-year-old Trippier could be on board by the time they face Watford on January 15.The Sun reports that Manchester United’s pursuit of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has been given a boost by West Ham’s recent slip up in form that saw the Hammers drop out of the Champions League places, although two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Barcelona, Manchester United negotiating shock swap deal involving two star players

Both Barcelona and Manchester United need to make some moves in the January transfer window if either club has any hopes of turning around their disappointing campaigns. With two of the biggest clubs in the world struggling to find form, perhaps they may look to one another in order to provide a spark to their respective squads. Recent rumors from Catalan outlet ARA suggest that Manchester United and Barcelona could be considering a shocking swap deal which would see Anthony Martial head to Barca while Ousmane Dembele would be sent the other way.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves strike late to beat Manchester United and end Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten run

This was the first defeat of the Ralf Rangnick era but not only that, it was deserved. In all honesty, it may even be overdue. Manchester United had been fortunate to beat bottom-of-the-league Norwich City before Christmas, then lucky to escape with a draw against an equally embattled Newcastle after it. Now, to usher in the new year, their comeuppance came against a side that had scored once in their last six games and twice in their last eight before Joao Moutinho’s late winner.Wolverhampton Wanderers are having an uncertain season, having made a solid start only to suffer that scoring...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal make player-plus-cash offer for Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku update

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.The drama this month has centred around Romelu Lukaku’s future after his recent outburst following an unauthorised interview where he admitted to being “not happy” at the European champions and eager to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Meanwhile Newcastle appear keen to spend lavishly this month after their newfound Saudi investment, with Sven Botman an early target, as Eddie Howe considers the Dutch defender an option after impressing with Lille.Liverpool are said to be plotting a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lukaku could force Conte reunion at Tottenham

Lukaku could force Conte reunion at Tottenham (Gazzetta Dello Sport) Haaland won't leave Dortmund this month (Fabrizio Romano) Liverpool have identified Olympiacos star Aguibou Camara as a transfer target - according to Calciomercato. Milan are also interested in the 20-year-old midfielder, who initially moved to Greece from Lille last summer.
MLS
The Independent

Tottenham have more Covid-19 concerns ahead of Carabao Cup semi-final at Chelsea

Tottenham have been hit by fresh coronavirus concerns ahead of their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Chelsea.Spurs already had an outbreak that affected nine first-team players in December and saw two games called off, but boss Antonio Conte says there are now another couple of potential issues in the camp.They are waiting for results of PCR tests while Conte is also hoping there are no further new positive tests on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s trip to the European champions.“We are checking a couple of situations, we’ll see,” he said. “We are checking a couple of situations about Covid...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City march on as Tuchel makes Lukaku call – Premier League talking points

Manchester City moved 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League while nearest challengers Chelsea and Liverpool drew a thriller at Stamford Bridge.Here, the PA news agency looks at some things we learned from the weekend of fixtures.City can handle it allStoppage time winner 👌⏰#ManCity | @Sure pic.twitter.com/Pf3bWU9eAA— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 2, 2022Yet again Manchester City showed their champion quality and underlined why they are firm favourites to claim a fourth title in five years by coming from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1. It was an 11th successive win and further illustrated just how City seem capable...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Davy Propper: Former Brighton midfielder retires at 30 after ‘losing love for the game’

Former Brighton midfielder Davy Propper has announced his retirement at the age of 30, saying he does "not feel comfortable in the world of football".Propper, who won 19 Holland caps, returned to PSV Eindhoven last summer after a four-year spell with Brighton during which he made 121 appearances for the Sussex club.He says he "lost the love for the game" in the time away from his homeland and that when he returned he "hoped to rediscover the joy...but it was not to be."In a statement on PSV's official website on Tuesday, Propper said: "I made the final decision to call...
SOCCER
Reuters

Reuters

265K+
Followers
262K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy