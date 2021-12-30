Eltek appoints Ron Freund as CFO

The Walt Disney Company has extended the contract of CFO Christine McCarthy through June 30, 2024. As CFO and senior executive vice president since 2015, McCarthy oversees the company’s worldwide finance organization, including brand and franchise management, corporate alliances and partnerships, corporate real estate, corporate strategy and business development, enterprise controllership, enterprise technology, financial planning and analysis, global product and labor standards, investor relations, risk management, tax and treasury.
