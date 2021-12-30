Eltek appoints Ron Freund as CFO

Workhorse Group Inc. said Tuesday it named Robert Ginnan as its chief financial officer, succeeding Greg Ackerson who was named interim-CFO in September. The electric vehicle company said Ginnan was most recently CFO for privately held Family RV Group. "After an exhaustive, nationwide search, we identified Bob as the ideal candidate at the right time in our current stage of development," said Chief Executive Rick Dauch. Workhorse's stock rose 1.1% in premarket trading. It had bounced 3.2% on Monday, after closing Friday at a 1 1/2-year low of $4.36. The stock has plunged 79.0% over the past 12 months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has advanced 29.6%.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO