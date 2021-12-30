ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Eltek appoints Ron Freund as CFO

By Meghavi Singh
Seekingalpha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) has appointed Mr. Ron Freund as its...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Pure Gold appoints new CEO and CFO as it transitions to 'a culture of operational excellence'

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Workhorse names Robert Ginnan as its CFO, after an 'exhaustive' 3-month search

Workhorse Group Inc. said Tuesday it named Robert Ginnan as its chief financial officer, succeeding Greg Ackerson who was named interim-CFO in September. The electric vehicle company said Ginnan was most recently CFO for privately held Family RV Group. "After an exhaustive, nationwide search, we identified Bob as the ideal candidate at the right time in our current stage of development," said Chief Executive Rick Dauch. Workhorse's stock rose 1.1% in premarket trading. It had bounced 3.2% on Monday, after closing Friday at a 1 1/2-year low of $4.36. The stock has plunged 79.0% over the past 12 months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has advanced 29.6%.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Clarus announces appoints new CFO and promotion to COO

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) announces Aaron J. Kuehne's promotion to the new role of executive VP and COO and Michael J. Yates's appointment as new CFO, effective as of today. Kuehne joined in September 2010 and has served as CFO, secretary, and treasurer since 2013 and as executive VP since March 2021.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eltek#Business Opportunity#Cfo
Seekingalpha.com

WestBond appoints Subhashni Prasad as CFO

WestBond Enterprises Corporation (OTCPK:WBNEF) has appointed Subhashni Prasad as Secretary/Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. Ms. Prasad will replace Owen Granger who has resigned as Director, Secretary/Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer in order to retire after more than 30 years service to WestBond.
BUSINESS
cdcgamingreports.com

Rank Group appoints Richard Harris as CFO

Rank Group Plc has confirmed the inbound appointment of Richard Harris as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a board director of the LSE-listed gambling group. The executive appointment will take effect from 1 May 2022, with Harris set to replace incumbent Bill Floydd who resigned this summer, choosing to join luxury retailer Watches of Switzerland.
GAMBLING
rigzone.com

Jadestone CFO Leaving For Identical Role At Cooper Energy

Jadestone Energy CFO has decided to trade in his seat for an identical one in Cooper Energy. Oil and gas company Jadestone Energy will have its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) chair empty as the current one has decided to trade in his seat for an identical one in Cooper Energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bizjournals

2021 BBJ CFO Awards: Thomas Nelson, ProxsysRx

How do you view the role of the CFO? The CFO is involved, and ultimately responsible for, everything that touches the dollar. So, in essence, at some point or another, the CFO needs to be aware and responsible for everything. I have an obligation to be a leader and problem solver.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
naturalgasworld.com

Cooper Energy appoints new CFO

The appointment is effective May 2022. Australian oil and gas producer Cooper Energy has appointed Daniel Young as the new CFO, effective May 2022, it said on December 24. Young has over 25 years of global experience in Australia, in the Asia Pacific and in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. He joins Cooper from Jadestone Energy where he has held the role of CFO since 2017 and is an executive director, the company said.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Adam Pecora Joins Capital Telecom Services as CFO

ASHBURN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 23, 2021-- Capital Telecom Services (CTS) welcomes Adam Pecora to the CTS family as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211223005430/en/. Adam Pecora CFO Capital Telecom Services (Photo: Business Wire) “I am excited to join the fast-growing Telecommunications industry,”...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Minim CFO Sean Doherty to step down

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) CFO Sean Doherty will step down and will remain with the firm till March 31, 2022. Dustin Tacker, the company's vice president, accounting and corporate controller, will serve as interim chief accounting officer. MINM will engage an external firm to search for a new CFO.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

NMI Holdings appoints Ravi Mallela as CFO

NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) appoints Ravi Mallela as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 10, 2022. He succeeds Adam Pollitzer who, as previously announced, will assume responsibility as President and Chief Executive Officer on January 1, 2022. Mr. Mallela previously served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Schrödinger's CFO Joel Lebowitz to retire

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) CFO Joel Lebowitz is retiring and will remain in his role until February 28, 2022, to ensure a smooth transition. The company will immediately begin a search for his successor. The company is reaffirming the previously provided financial guidance for the FY2021.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Campbell Soup Company names new supply chief as Furbee retires

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) appoints Daniel L. Poland as Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer of the company, effective Jan. 10, 2022. Poland succeeds Bob Furbee, who retires after his long stint of 38 years in the company. Poland joins Campbell from KIND Snacks where he was Chief...
bizjournals

Disney extends CFO Christine McCarthy's contract

The Walt Disney Company has extended the contract of CFO Christine McCarthy through June 30, 2024. As CFO and senior executive vice president since 2015, McCarthy oversees the company’s worldwide finance organization, including brand and franchise management, corporate alliances and partnerships, corporate real estate, corporate strategy and business development, enterprise controllership, enterprise technology, financial planning and analysis, global product and labor standards, investor relations, risk management, tax and treasury.
BUSINESS
mainebiz.biz

WEX announces CFO transition, raises profit forecast

WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX), the Portland-based financial technology service provider, on Tuesday announced that it is changing its chief financial officer and has raised its financial guidance for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021. The company, led by Chair and CEO Melissa Smith, is due to post its next earnings...
Seekingalpha.com

BCII Enterprises acquires NFT Clearing

BCII Enterprises (OTCPK:BCII) acquires NFT Clearing, an NFT authentication firm. BCII also licensed the DeFi protocol, built on the Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum Main Chain, underlying GOATX.com from GEX Management (OTCPK:GXXM). "The DeFi protocol owned by NFT Clearing is a backbone that enables BCII to create numerous NFT asset...
pymnts.com

The Strategic Role Of The CFO

Report: How 400 CFOs Plan To Use AR And AP Digitization To Keep Client Relationships Strong. More than three-quarters of chief financial officers (CFOs) across three key markets see accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP) digitization as key to boosting the overall lifetime value of their customers. In The Strategic Role Of The CFO Playbook, PYMNTS interviewed 400 CFOs to learn how AR/AP digitization is helping businesses in the real estate, wholesale trade and manufacturing sectors boost client relationships.
ECONOMY
CFO.com

CFO Arrivals, Promotions, and Departures 2021

CFO turnover from January to October 21 in the S&P 500 was 16%, about even with the two prior years, according to Russell Reynolds. In good news for finance staffers trying to move up the ladder, the promotion of internal finance executives to the CFO seat occurred in 68% of the appointments. When CFOs were hired from outside an organization, more than three-fourths of the time (84%) the nominees had previous CFO experience. Finally, women comprised 33% of new CFO appointments in the 10 months, almost double last year’s rate.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

HF Foods Group acquires seafood supplier Great Wall group

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) says it has completed the acquisition of seafood supplier firms, collectively called Great Wall Group, in a cash and stock deal with terms undisclosed. The transaction, structured as an asset purchase, was completed on December 30, 2021. The group includes Great Wall Seafood Supply, Great Wall...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy