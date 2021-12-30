ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Cruise stocks fall after CDC says stay away

By CNN
KTVZ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCruise company stocks had been holding up remarkably well in December despite concerns about Covid outbreaks on ships and the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. But that’s no longer the case. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that even vaccinated people should no longer take...

ktvz.com

WLOX

Cruises embark out of New Orleans days after CDC warning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people not to travel on cruise ships because of a surge of COVID-19 cases aboard the ships. The agency raised it’s threat level from 3 to 4 on Thursday (Dec. 30), indicating the risk for becoming infected with COVID-19 on cruise ships is very high.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
gcaptain.com

CDC Says Everyone, Even Fully Vaccinated, Should Avoid Cruise Ships

Dec 30 (Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said people should avoid traveling on cruise ships regardless of their vaccination status, as daily COVID-19 cases in the country climb to record highs due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant. The move delivers another blow to...
MarketWatch

Cruise stocks dive into negative territory after CDC recommends avoiding cruise travel

Shares of cruise operators took a dive into negative territory in midday trading Thursday, erasing earlier gains, after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it now recommends avoiding cruise travel, "regardless of vaccination status," but stopped short of requiring a pause in sailings. The CDC said it has raised its COVID-19 Travel Health Notice to "Level 4: Very High" from "Level 3: High," reflecting increases in cases onboard cruise ships since identification of the omicron variant. Shares of Carnival Corp. dropped 1.1%, Royal Caribbean Group fell 0.7% and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shed 2.0%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.2% toward a record. Prior to the CDC's recommendation, shares of Carnival were up 3.5%, Royal Caribbean were up 2.2% and Norwegian were up 3.8% at their intraday highs. The CDC said those who still decide to travel on a cruise ship should be fully vaccinated before travel, and should get a vaccine booster if they are eligible.
theedgemarkets.com

Avoid cruise travel as Omicron cases surge, says US CDC

(Dec 31): The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said people should avoid traveling on cruise ships regardless of their vaccination status, as daily COVID-19 cases in the country climb to record highs due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant. The move delivers another blow to the cruise industry...
eturbonews.com

CDC: Just say NO to cruises now!

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges all Americans to avoid cruise travel regardless of whether they are vaccinated against COVID-19 virus or not. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today raised its COVID-19 travel health notice to the highest level, from Level 3 to Level 4, and urged all US residents to avoid any cruise travel regardless of whether they are vaccinated against COVID-19 virus or not.
Seekingalpha.com

Cruise stocks sink as CDC investigates more ships

Carnival (CCL -1.6%), Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH -2.4%) and Royal Caribbean (RCL -0.6%) all open in the red after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention placed at least 86 cruise ships under investigation or observation. The CDC reports the number of Carnival ships that have reached "yellow" status, which...
The Independent

Royal Caribbean suffers second Covid cruise outbreak as over 50 passengers test positive

The Royal Caribbean cruise ship Odyssey of the Seas has reported a Covid outbreak, with 55 passengers onboard testing positive mid-voyage.It follows a similar-sized outbreak on sister ship Symphony of the Seas, the world’s largest passenger cruise liner, which reported 48 passengers testing positive on its return to Miami last week.As a result, Odyssey did not dock at two of its planned stops, the Caribbean islands of Aruba and Curacao, a Royal Caribbean spokesperson told USA Today.On 22 December, the Curacao Chronicle reported that the island’s Health Department had barred the cruise liner from docking at the island, since the...
Thrillist

The CDC Has Issued a New Warning for Cruise Ship Travel

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its recommendations for American travels considering taking a cruise. On December 30, the CDC moved cruise travel from Level 3 in its COVID-19 warning system to Level 4, its highest level. The advisory says travelers should "avoid cruise travel, regardless of...
