Kansas City, MO

City Union Mission installs custom pods to expand capacity

By Katelyn Brown
KSHB 41 Action News
 5 days ago
City Union Mission stands ready to help those experiencing homelessness as winter weather finally arrives.

The shelter announced Thursday that a special delivery will increase bed capacity.

Special DOME pods were added to the Family Shelter. They are sort of like a murphy bed. The eight units each open up to reveal a small storage unit and a space where a bed pulls down. There are also partitions to create privacy within the space of the shelter.

Eight more units will also be available.

With the installation of the custom pods, the shelter is meeting its promise of expanding capacity and doing so at the Family Shelter by roughly 30%.

"We want to do everything we can to not turn anyone away that needs our help. Our long-term goal is a new Family Shelter, but with winter now upon us, we had to find a short-term solution of expanding our bed capacity within our existing facility," chief executive officer Dr. Terry Megli said in a statement.

Shelter officials hope that the simple comfort of a bedroom will help families in crisis start their journey to recovery.

City Union Mission hopes to expand its Family Shelter in the future and raise funds to support that mission.

Other resources throughout Kansas City, Missouri, are accessible through a series of dashboards on the city's website .

