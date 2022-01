This article is part of a series explaining how readers can learn the skills to take part in activities that academics love doing as part of their work. There’s no doubt about it, seeing a whale rise from the depths of the ocean is something special. Whether it’s the first time you’ve seen a whale or you’ve seen many like I have, it’s the thrill of hearing and sometimes smelling whale breath that gets you back for more! It’s time to dust off your binoculars because we’re about to dive into learning to whale watch. When to see whales Whale watching is...

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO