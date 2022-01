President Jean Smith welcomed members and visitors to the December meeting of the Chester County Retired Teachers’ Association at Freed-Hardeman University. Appreciation was expressed to President David Shannon for sponsoring the December meeting with a delicious meal. Freed-Hardeman was also represented by Dr. C.J. Vires, Dr. Amy Downing and Dr. Sharon Cypress. President Shannon also shared that Freed-Hardeman had successfully completed a three-year process for accreditation. This was from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. This was a three-year process, and Freed-Hardeman University was thankful for the success of the hard work. Congratulations, FHU! President Smith also welcomed Mrs. Sue Bryant and her daughter Mrs. Kay Johnson to the meeting.

