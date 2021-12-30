Police search for suspect after man shot in Argyle Forest neighborhood

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — San Leandro police shot and injured two people during a confrontation with an armed suspect following a burglary at a cannabis dispensary Sunday night. San Leandro police said officers responded at around 10:40 p.m. to a burglary alarm at Silverstreak dispensary, formerly known as Blüm, at 1915 Fairway Drive. At about the same time, a neighboring business employee also called to report a burglary in progress, and said several suspects were running from the business with masks on. Arriving officers saw a male suspect with a mask running away from Silverstreak dispensary. Attempts to detain him were...

SAN LEANDRO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO