ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Francesca Chiejina: the radiant soprano who wants opera for all

By Imogen Tilden
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ajGEX_0dZ1O8cY00

Francesca Chiejina began her year as a ghost , ended it as an enchantress , and took in a goddess , a princess, a pauper and an acclaimed Proms appearance along the way. Covid might have meant an enforced pause for many musicians, but it certainly doesn’t seem to have derailed this radiant and versatile soprano. “Yeah,” she smiles, “I’ve had a crazy year.”

The Nigerian/American singer, 30, has been based in London since 2014, studying at Guildhall and then winning a place on the Royal Opera House’s prestigious Jette Parker Young Artists programme . We talk over Zoom as she’s in Nigeria for her first visit in more than three years. “It’s lovely to be here,” she says. “Being on the same soil where I was born. I’ve been reflecting a lot, re-remembering and rediscovering who I was, who I am and who I want to be.”

Who she is and who she wanted to be was never a singer, let alone a soprano. As a girl in Lagos, there were piano and violin lessons and her talent was evident. Her family moved to Michigan in the US when she was 10 (“I remember carrying my violin as my hand luggage!”) and in public schools she enjoyed free music lessons, and was part of orchestras and choirs. “I’d get solos here and there, and my teachers would tell me my voice was good,” she says. Still, she began studying to be a doctor, and a very different career looked set.

“I never thought I’d sing for a living, but this tiny seed in me kept growing until when I was about 20 it just exploded.”

Her parents were took some convincing. There were tears, she says. “They thought I was ruining my life, that I should at least finish my medical training, but I think it was when I got into the Jette Parker programme that they finally accepted I wasn’t making a huge mistake.”

And the soprano bit? As a teenager she sang alto, the lowest female voice, in choirs, and she began her musical training as a mezzo. “I had never really stretched my voice,” she says. “And, sopranos had this reputation for being really hard to please, difficult girls who like to be the centre of attention, and I thought: that’s not me. I’m a mezzo, personality-wise!” But her teacher had a hunch and encouraged her to explore her range, and Chiejina’s voice blossomed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04MnYI_0dZ1O8cY00
Chiejina as the sorceress Melissa in Handel’s Amadigi in ETO’s autumn season. Photograph: Richard Hubert Smith

“For a long time, and even a little bit still today, I was a reluctant soprano,” she laughs. “But I’m slowly learning to be a better one – in terms of standing up for myself. It’s a lot of pressure to be the tenor or the soprano, you have to learn how to say no a lot.”

Not that “no” has been her watchword this last year. “Obviously I don’t want to tire myself out but I figured if I say yes to lots of opportunities I will be able to discover what I like, and what is challenging in a good – and bad – way, and where my real strengths are. I see it as taking in data. It’s really fun to stretch my voice while I’m young and to have the freedom to experiment.”

Her voice suggests she will particularly excel in Verdi and Puccini – and she’s currently learning La bohème’s Mimi for an English Touring Opera production in spring 2022, but in Handel’s Amadigi as enchantress Melissa (also for ETO) she was hailed as “ exceptional ”; as the soloist in Berg’s Seven Early Songs at the Proms with John Wilson’s Vertigo orchestra her voice “ glinted with beauty ”, and as Britten’s Miss Jessel in Turn of the Screw – a filmed production from OperaGlass Works – she was hugely impressive: “ Her luscious voice heavy with illicit experience and knowledge .”

I got kind of numb to being the token black face, and chose not to focus on it too much

Beyond the bohème, future plans include Strauss’s Four Last Songs at Cadogan Hall, and she reveals she’d love to do more of Verdi and Puccini’s famous heroines – Aida or Madama Butterfly’s Cio-Cio-san. “I really want to sing the hell out of these parts. That’s the thrill of these roles. The music is so exciting!”

She points out that her musical training in the US at public schools was provided free by the state, and – had she grown up in the UK where similar opportunities are desperately limited – she is unlikely to have been able to develop into the musician she is today. “Music needs to be accessible to all from a really early age. Everyone needs the opportunity to discover it. You can’t just force people as adults to go to stuff that they don’t know or care about.”

Did she ever feel that she didn’t fit the overwhelmingly white world of classical music?

“No one ever made me feel that, at least not to my face,” she says, “but in my classes I just got used to the fact that there were only ever one or two people of colour. I got kind of numb to being the token black face, and chose not to focus on it too much as it can be an incredibly lonely existence. Instead I focused on wanting to excel and simply being really really good at what I do.”

On those latter points there is no doubt.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

From torment to pleasure: how playing the violin became part of me

I had an uncle who, intermittently and not necessarily simultaneously, wore a kilt and played the violin. Each to me was exotic – twin roads to freedom from the dullness of a prosaic, southern English childhood. For a short time I took up highland dancing, with real swords and modest skill. I was seven when I begged to be allowed to join the new string class at school. Above all, I wanted the “equipment”: an eighth-sized violin and silk scarf to wrap it in, bow, spare strings, heavy wooden case with green felt lining (just as I’d wanted the kilt, jacket, sporran, jabot and special laced shoes for dancing).
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Bach’s new organist is Günther Ramin’s grandson

The Thomaskirche in Leipzig will formally induct its new organist, Johannes Lang, at a special service on Thursday. Lang, 32, succeeds Ulrich Böhme who held the post for 36 years. Even more interesting, the church has now let it be known that Lang is the grandson of Günther Ramin,...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Eccentric French TV star twins BOTH die of Covid within a week aged 72 after refusing vaccine: Former heartthrobs Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff shot to fame in 1980s before developing plastic surgery obsession

Eccentric French TV star twins who shot to fame as the hosts of a 1980s science series and became infamous for their shared love of plastic surgery have both died of Covid within a week of each other. They were 72 years old. Igor Bogdanoff died of coronavirus at a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Handel
Syracuse.com

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor found dead at 69

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS) Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Actress Who Plays Mia Is From an Incredibly Famous Family

The Dutton family is at the center of Paramount Network's hugely successful Yellowstone, but one member of the cast comes from a family that's also important in the real world. Eden Brolin, who plays Jimmy's girlfriend Mia, is the daughter of Dune star Josh Brolin and the granddaughter of Hotel actor James Brolin. She is also the step-granddaughter of Barbra Streisand.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opera Singer#Opera House#Sopranos#Proms#Nigerian#The Royal Opera House
enstarz.com

Kate Middleton Pregnant with Baby No. 4? Duchess To Reportedly Announce Pregnancy SOON

Kate Middleton reportedly started preparing for the coming of her fourth child with Prince William, a new report claimed. In the past years, royal astrologers constantly predicted that Meghan Markle and Kate would give birth to more royals soon. This year, the Duchess of Sussex already welcomed her second and youngest child with Prince Harry, Lilibet Diana.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Frozen singer Sayaka Kanda found dead at 35

Sayaka Kanda has been found dead at age 35. The Japanese singer - who had dubbed the singing role of Anna in Disney film 'Frozen' and had released two solo albums - was found dead on Saturday (18.12.2021), following a fall which reportedly took place outside the 14th floor of a 22-storey hotel she was staying at.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Il Divo’s Carlos Marin called ex-wife to ‘say goodbye’ before dying of COVID

“The Power Of Love” was on full display. Il Divo star Carlos Marin bid his ex-wife farewell via Facetime when he knew “he wasn’t going to make it” ahead of his tragic death at 52 last week. His former paramour, Geraldine Larrosa, dropped the heartbreaking bombshell while arriving at the Spanish baritone’s private wake in Madrid on Monday, the Daily Mail reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVOvermind

Remembering Eddie Mekka: Actor Died at 69

In many cases, actors have to go through several small roles before they finally get an opportunity that puts them on the map. That wasn’t the case for Eddie Mekka, though. His first on-screen role and his big break were one and the same. In 1976, he was cast as Carmine Ragusa in the sitcom Laverne & Shirley and he would be a part of the show for its entire run. When the show ended in 1983, Eddie began to focus primarily on movie roles, but playing Carmine Ragusa continued to be what he was best known for. Over the course of his career, Eddie touched the lives of countless people both near and far. Needless to say, all of those people were saddened when news broke that Eddie passed away on November 27, 2021. He was 69 years old at the time, and his death came as a shock to many. Let’s get into the life and legacy of Eddie Mekka.
MUSIC
The Independent

Jethro death: Cornwall-based comedian dies of Covid-19, aged 73

Cornwall-based comedian Jethro has died of Covid-19, aged 73.The news was announced on his Facebook page this morning, with his management stating: “It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of the well-known and popular Cornish comedian Jethro.”His management continued: “Jethro leaves behind his life partner Jennie, sons Jesse and Lanyon, step daughter Sarah, daughter-in-law Stacey and of course his much loved grandchildren.“We ask that you respect our privacy at this very sad time and give us all time to grieve. We will continue to support each other in the knowledge that our lives will never be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

103K+
Followers
43K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy