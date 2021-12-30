ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

As Presidential Nominee, Kamala Harris Is Not the One | Opinion

By Froma Harrop
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Democrats badly need voices from the rest of the country in positions of...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 210

Big Dog 1
5d ago

They are the worst thing that has happened in America politically. They are such an embarrassment !!!!! The American people are suffering. They are for every country except America!

Reply
143
Sandra Scarbrough
5d ago

Putting Biden or Harris up for reelection is a bad bet, that would be a big loss! Look at their approval ratings right now, businesses are starting and thriving with hate for Joe Biden inscribed on merchandise, Kamala Harris can't even do anything that she's been assigned to do, even her staff hate her, two loosers if we've ever seen any!

Reply(3)
69
Hot Take
5d ago

I'm not even going to bother reading this article because it is obvious that she would lose the presidential election. Democratic party needs rejuvenated at the top.

Reply(8)
66
