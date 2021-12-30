ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport officials ask residents to hold off on COVID-19 at-home test search

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Right now, Bridgeport officials are asking residents to hold off on trying to get at-home tests, unless they have symptoms of COVID-19.

The bulk of the tests in Bridgeport will be distributed to local agencies, who in turn will hand them out. There are only about 15,000 tests being made available to the public.

The city's health director expressed that with a population of approximately 150,000 people in Bridgeport, the 15,000 tests must be given out carefully.

