3 Explosive Fintech Companies That Could IPO in 2022

By Courtney Carlsen
Motley Fool
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStripe helps businesses process payments online and could be one of the biggest IPOs on record. Plaid helps customers connect their bank accounts to various financial apps. Chime provides banking services for underserved markets and is the third-largest private fintech in the world. 2021 has been a wild year...

