ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

What Are Raves?

By Lisa Durant
asapland.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaves are all-night dance parties that usually feature electronic music. In the early 1990s in England, and became popular in the United States in the 2000s. Raves typically last for several hours and often include light shows, laser displays, and large video screens. What to expect at a rave:....

asapland.com

Comments / 0

Related
asapland.com

What Does Depict Mean?

Depict -v-t. 1. to describe or show by painting, writing, performing, or other means; represent (usually followed by as). 2. to depict (a situation) convincingly: The novel shows life in an American city. 3. Law .to give a specific form, appearance, character, etc., to; depict as; characterized by: His conduct...
VISUAL ART
asapland.com

What That Speed Bout Lyrics?

Lyrics of the song “What That Speed Bout” by American rapper 2 Chainz, released on July 22, 2016, as a promotional single from his fourth studio album, “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music.” The song features vocals from Atlanta-based rapper Travis Scott. What that speed bout lyrics...
MUSIC
asapland.com

What Is Indie Music?

Indie music is a term used to describe independently produced music, usually by small record labels and artists. Indie music often has a DIY aesthetic and is typically not mainstream. The term “indie music” was first coined in the late 1970s to describe punk rock bands that were not signed...
MUSIC
edmsauce.com

Rave Republic & Winning Team Share – Alarm”

With monumental releases and strong support from digital platforms, Intensity Recordings is quickly shaping up as one of the biggest players within the dance music scene. Recruiting the talents of rising stars Rave Republic and Finnish supergroup Winning Team, the buzzing label has now returned with “Alarm,” yet another intoxicating festival anthem.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rave#Alcohol#Drugs#Newspapers#Noise Pollution#Seattle Weekly
Variety

Trainspotting TikTok Talent Francis Bourgeois Signs With YMU (EXCLUSIVE)

Francis Bourgeois, the U.K.’s trainspotting sensation, has found representation, Variety can reveal. The beloved TikTok talent, whose unbridled joy for the country’s railway system has garnered a global fanbase, has signed with international talent management company YMU’s Books division, which will represent him globally. He was signed by Millie Lean who will manage Bourgeois. Bourgeois — whose real name is Luke Nicolson — frequents railway stations around the country, and records his jubilant reactions at the arrival of trains using a GoPro. With 2 million TikTok followers and 1.1 million Instagram followers, he’s achieved cult status on both platforms, becoming one of the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
asapland.com

What Does A Promise Ring Mean?

Promise rings are often given as symbols of love and commitment. They may be exchanged between partners or given from parents to children. The meaning of a promise ring varies depending on the couple or family involved. In some cases, it may represent an agreement to wait until marriage before sexual relations; in others, it may symbolize an oath to remain loyal and supportive to one another. Whatever the specific meaning, promise rings represent a strong bond of trust and love.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
asapland.com

What Does A Tattoo Feel Like?

A tattoo feels like a series of short, sharp needle pricks. The needles used for tattoos are much more delicate than those used for piercings, so minimal pain. Some people find the sensation to be mildly irritating, while others find it to be slightly pleasurable. Tattoos can last anywhere from...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Eccentric French TV star twins BOTH die of Covid within a week aged 72 after refusing vaccine: Former heartthrobs Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff shot to fame in 1980s before developing plastic surgery obsession

Eccentric French TV star twins who shot to fame as the hosts of a 1980s science series and became infamous for their shared love of plastic surgery have both died of Covid within a week of each other. They were 72 years old. Igor Bogdanoff died of coronavirus at a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Music
Tennessee Tribune

Famous R&B Singer Dies

NASHVILLE, TN — Joe Simon was one of Southern soul’s smoothest and most convincing stylists. Yet he also was not enamored of fame or status, and he walked away from popular music in 1983 to become an ordained minister. Simon died Dec, 13 at 85 in his hometown near Chicago. But his music remains beloved, particularly his biggest hits “The Chokin’ Kind,” a soul cover of a Harlan Howard country tune, in 1969, “Drowning In The Sea Of Love” with Gamble and Huff in 1971, and “Power of Love” in 1972.
NASHVILLE, TN
TODAY.com

'Days of Our Lives' actor Rhonda Stubbins White dies at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actor, has died at age 60. According to a representative for the "Days of Our Lives" star, White died Monday. "She was a wonderful actress/client/friend with a heart of gold," the representative told TODAY in an email. In addition to the statement provided to...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Max Julien Dies: Star Of Film Cult Classic ‘The Mack’ Was 88

Max Julien, best known for his starring role in the 1973 blaxploitation film The Mack, died Saturday on his birthday at his home in Los Angeles, according to his friends. He was 88 and no cause of death has been revealed. “A statement from his public relations team praised his character. “During Julien’s decades-long career, he was known for being bold, honest and straightforward. He would live and speak his own truth both professionally and privately. He was thought of as a rare ‘man among men.” Julien’s role in The Mack became a classic, snips of it oft-quoted in hip-hop by such...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hot 99.1

Asian Doll Walks Out of Podcast After Things Get Heated – Watch

Asian Doll found herself in a heated argument with a podcaster but kept her cool despite the disrespect being thrown at her. On Monday (Jan. 3), Asian Doll walked out of the Fresh & Fit podcast after things got tense between herself and the show’s co-host Myron Gaines (aka “Fit”). In a clip that surfaced on social media on Tuesday (Jan. 4), Gaines appeared to be agitated that Doll is having a conversation with one of the show’s guests while other people are talking. You can watch video of the situation at the bottom of this post.
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Cher on Authenticity, Being a True Artist, and Becoming the New Face of UGG

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “When someone says ‘Oh, you’re an icon’ it makes absolutely no sense to me,” Cher explains in a new spot for UGG. The multi-hyphenate is the latest star to join the Feel Spring/Summer 2022 Campaign which spotlights those who have inspired generations, promoted individuality, and evoked emotion among the masses, like Iman, André Leon Talley, Susanne Bartsch, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. While the world may consider the Oscar, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning an “icon,” Cher doesn’t claim the label for herself.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
MusicRadar.com

The best rock guitarists in the world today, according to you

This year’s rock round-up is filled with legacy talent, but no one’s talking about the death of guitar music anymore. The other categories in our end of year polls – from pop/funk to metal and progressive – have been filled with original young players remoulding the instrument into different forms.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy