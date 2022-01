Deerhoof have shared Devil Kids, an album-format recording of a live-streamed concert the band performed in November. According to a statement accompanying the record, the show marked the first time the first time the band had played together — or even seen each other in person — in two years. "When my friends asked if playing with the band again was like riding a bike, I had to say no," drummer Greg Saunier writes. "We changed over two years. We played looser and got along nicer."

ROCK MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO