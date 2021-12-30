ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Tech Bytes: Fortnite’s day offline, Marvel sees pirated shows, new minesweeper game

By Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vc033_0dZ1M2Fm00

(WHTM) — Fortnite, the popular battle royale game, was offline for hours on Wednesday, Dec. 29. Its creator, “Epic,” said it was addressing “stability issues” during that time. The company was able to bring the servers back online later in the day.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Marvel is dominating the list of this year’s most pirated shows. “WandaVision” took the number one spot as the most illegally downloaded television show. Fellow Disney Plus favorites also made the top five, including “Loki” and “The Falcon and Winter Soldier.”

Finally, for those consistently frustrated by Microsoft’s Minesweeper game, there is an ultra-simplified version. An Australian man has created One Square Minesweeper. But, you can still lose if you don’t right-click on the lone square to identify the game’s only mine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘WandaVision’ Was 2021’s Most Pirated TV Show on Torrent Networks

Even in a world of ubiquitous and relatively inexpensive streaming services, there’s a cluster of freeloaders out there who want to get something for nothing. “WandaVision,” Marvel’s first TV series for Disney Plus starring Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision, was the No. 1 most pirated show of the year on torrent download networks, according to piracy news site TorrentFreak. Four other Marvel shows were also in the top 10 — “Loki” (No. 2), “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (No. 4), “Hawkeye” (No. 5) and “What If…? (No. 6) — on the piracy ranking. Netflix’s “The Witcher”...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Minesweeper#Bytes#Tech#Whtm#Wandavision#Australian
onmsft.com

Matrix's bullet time comes to Fortnite video game on Xbox and PC

To coincide with the release of The Matrix Resurrections in cinemas and on HBO Max, three special Matrix items have been added to the Fortnite video game on Xbox consoles, Windows PC, and all other supported platform. The first item is an emote based on Neo’s famous bullet time manoeuvre...
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

Dragon Quest X Offline Game's New Trailer Reveals Delay to Summer 2022

Square Enix began streaming a new trailer on Monday for Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku, the offline version of its Dragon Quest X game. The video reveals the game's delay to summer 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, and PC via Steam. The game was previously slated to launch on February 26.
VIDEO GAMES
theplaylist.net

Marvel Studios Has 5 Of The Top 6 Most-Pirated TV Shows Of 2021

One of the most impressive stories of 2021 is just how fast Disney+ continues to grow, only two years after the service launched in 2019. The fairly young streaming platform is now one of the biggest in the world and continues to grow at a pretty absurd pace. But even though it seems as if everyone is signing up for Disney+, there are still a ton of people who are even more willing to just pirate that content for free, especially if Marvel Studios superheroes star in it.
TV SERIES
thestreamable.com

Marvel’s Disney+ Series Were Most Pirated Shows in 2021

2021 was a successful year for Disney+, with five major series from Marvel Studios being released exclusively on the streaming service. This includes “WandaVision”, “Loki”, “The Falcon And The Winter Soldier”, “What If?” and “Hawkeye”, which had millions of Disney+ subscribers around the world tuning in.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Sports
Esquire

Ranking Disney+'s Marvel Cinematic Universe Shows After the Hawkeye Finale

It might be hard to remember a time as strange and distant as January 2021, but give it a try, please. For us. Disney+ was just about to debut its latest, greatest initiative: making TV with the Marvel logo slapped on it that's just as important as its movies. The first show? WandaVision. The curtains opened on Wanda and Vision, dapper in 1950s-sitcom chic, laugh track and all. And damnit, we were hooked like it was 2012's The Avengers team-up all over again.
TV SERIES
Cult of Mac

Apple TV+ hit Foundation among 2021’s most-pirated shows

The eagerly anticipated and much-praised Apple TV+ original series Foundation, based on the epic Isaac Asimov novels of the 1950s, has received a modern-day distinction, of sorts — it’s among the most-pirated shows of the year online. As such, it’s in good company. It’s not quite the...
TV SHOWS
gamepur.com

All Fortnite Marvel Skins

Fortnite is home to many Marvel characters from lesser known heroes like Psylocke to dominating villains like Thanos and Loki. There are so much to keep track of, so we’ve listed every character from the comic universe in the battle royale. The full list. Ant-Man Black Panther. Black Widow.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Cobra Kai Joins Fortnite In Celebration Of The Show's Fourth Season

Cobra Kai returns to Netflix for a fourth season tomorrow. The runaway hit show is based on The Karate Kid films of yesteryear, and even rekindles the feud between Daniel LaRusso (played by Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). We recently had the chance to play a mildly amusing Cobra Kai video game from developer Flux, and now we can show our love for the show with new skins in Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

New Uncharted trailer shows off a pirate ship heist and Sully’s iconic moustache

A second Uncharted trailer has dropped – and it’s given us our first look at Mark Wahlberg’s Sully rocking iconic moustache of his video game counterpart. Of course, a bit of facial fuzz isn’t going to move the needle at the box office, no matter what Mission: Impossible – Fallout might say. The Uncharted movie also comes packed with several heartstopping action set-pieces as a treasure-filled game of cat and mouse ensues between Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake, Sully, and Antonio Banderas’ nefarious Moncada.
MOVIES
abc27 News

abc27 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy