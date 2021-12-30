Tech Bytes: Fortnite’s day offline, Marvel sees pirated shows, new minesweeper game

(WHTM) — Fortnite, the popular battle royale game, was offline for hours on Wednesday, Dec. 29. Its creator, “Epic,” said it was addressing “stability issues” during that time. The company was able to bring the servers back online later in the day.

Marvel is dominating the list of this year’s most pirated shows. “WandaVision” took the number one spot as the most illegally downloaded television show. Fellow Disney Plus favorites also made the top five, including “Loki” and “The Falcon and Winter Soldier.”

Finally, for those consistently frustrated by Microsoft’s Minesweeper game, there is an ultra-simplified version. An Australian man has created One Square Minesweeper. But, you can still lose if you don’t right-click on the lone square to identify the game’s only mine.

