Jeanette Vizguerra Ready For More Permanent Solution As She Leaves Sanctuary – CBS Denver

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (CBS4) – Inside the church she’s been in for nearly three years, Jeanette Vizguerra was serving cake to many people who have helped her as she fought her deportation. On...

Housing Directory Available For Those Displaced By Marshall Fire – CBS Denver

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – With nearly 1,000 structures gone, impacted families of the Marshall Fire are now having to consider where they’re going to live for what could be any length of time. At a time when rental vacancies are at a record low, it may take some digging, but there are resources to help.
2 Cases Of COVID Omicron Variant Confirmed In Denver – CBS Denver

DENVER (CBS4)– Two cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant have been confirmed in the City and County of Denver. Those cases are “community-acquired” which indicates community transmission in the area. The Omicron variant has also been detected in other communities around Colorado. The cases were confirmed on...
Testing Lines Last Hours As Omicron Variant Spreads – CBS Denver

(CBS4) – As the omicron variant leads a surge in cases nationwide, COVID-19 testing remains in high demand, but the tests themselves are in short supply. Stores are running out and testing sites are seeing long waits in many states, including Colorado. After several community sites in the metro...
Larimer County COVID Cases Surge To 20% And Higher With Omicron Variant – CBS Denver

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Larimer County is seeing its highest rate of COVID-19 positive testing since testing was made readily available in 2020, something that has caused local grade schools and Colorado State University to take new stances on their approach to combating the virus. One of the largest school districts in northern Colorado, Poudre School District, announced they are asking students to wear K-N95 or N-95 masks to school to start the spring semester. Meanwhile, students and staff at Colorado State University will be required to have a booster shot of the vaccine.
Axios

People are leaving Chicago for Denver, Dallas

New census numbers tell Chicagoans what we already knew: people are leaving the city. Why it matters: Population loss can lead to higher tax burdens and less federal funding for schools and infrastructure. Context: The Census looked at population loss between July 2020 and July 2021. The decline happened in...
Family Members Holding Rally Wednesday Morning To Call For Clemency – CBS Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Family members are scheduled to join the legal team of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos at the Colorado State Capitol on Wednesday morning to call on Gov. Jared Polis to reduce his sentence. Aguilera-Mederos crashed an out-of-control semi truck into stopped traffic on Interstate 70 in Lakewood in 2019, killing four people and injuring several others. Aguilera-Mederos was convicted of 27 counts, including vehicular homicide and sentenced to 110 years in prison.
Boulder County wildfire was the wrong place at the wrong time

I was on the phone with a friend when I heard the news of the dangerous grass fires in Boulder County and how Colorado’s high-tempo dance with wildfires had come to the suburbs. It was clear pretty early that this was not a chain-clanging warning of Christmas seasons yet to come. This was an end-of-year apocalypse, right here, right now.
Evacuees Eligible For Immediate Insurance Help – CBS Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Tens of thousands of Coloradoans were evacuated as the Marshall Fire swept across Boulder County. Many left their homes in such a hurry, they were only able to gather family, pets, and maybe a few important papers. And while those under the evacuation order were waiting to find out the fate of their homes, there are insurance benefits that they can access immediately.
Homelessness Deaths Continue to Rise in Denver

At least 269 people experiencing homelessness in metro Denver died in 2021, according to data from the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless included in its annual “We Will Remember: Homeless Death Review” report. “Unfortunately, what is happening is there’s more people experiencing homelessness than there have been before,...
Colorado Governor Pardons Family Man, Opening Possibility He Can Return

On December 30, Governor Jared Polis pardoned Henry Cruz Moreno, a Colorado family man who was deported to Honduras in May 2019 because of an old felony conviction. “I felt happy,” says 49-year-old Cruz Moreno, who is currently living in Honduras where his wife, Priscilla, is visiting him over the holidays. “I was hugging her. I was jumping up and down here. We were both crying.”
How To Help – CBS Denver

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — There are a number of ways community members can begin to show their support and provide outreach safely to those affected by the destructive grass fires in Boulder County. Community Foundation Boulder County set up a relief fund to support community members who were...
Lone Tree Reports Long Wait Times For COVID Testing – CBS Denver

LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – The city of Lone Tree reported a two-hour-long wait time for COVID-19 testing at its drive-thru site at Sky Ridge Medical Center on Sunday. City officials suggested residents go to the Douglas County Justice Center on Justice Way in Castle Rock or Centennial Hospital on Arapahoe Road in Centennial.
