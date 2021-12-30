Jeanette Vizguerra Ready For More Permanent Solution As She Leaves Sanctuary – CBS Denver

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Larimer County is seeing its highest rate of COVID-19 positive testing since testing was made readily available in 2020, something that has caused local grade schools and Colorado State University to take new stances on their approach to combating the virus. One of the largest school districts in northern Colorado, Poudre School District, announced they are asking students to wear K-N95 or N-95 masks to school to start the spring semester. Meanwhile, students and staff at Colorado State University will be required to have a booster shot of the vaccine.

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO