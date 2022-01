Temperatures are set to drop to the low twenties tonight in Birmingham, but Boutwell Auditorium, one of the largest warming stations in the city, will be closed. So far, city officials will not say why the Boutwell Auditorium will not be open. In response to inquiries about the status of warming stations in the city, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and Michelle Farley, the Executive Director of homeless advocacy group One Roof, released a statement inviting “additional partners” such as businesses or houses of worship to help the homeless:

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO