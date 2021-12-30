ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Alonso Sound launches Sylenth1 Old Skool Synths Vol. 1 soundset

rekkerd.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlonso Sound has announced the release of its new soundset Sylenth1 Old Skool Synths Vol. 1, a collection of 100 presets that captures the sound of 90s Rave, Breaks, Trance and Techno. You’ll find...

rekkerd.org

Comments / 0

Related
rekkerd.org

Sample Magic launches Flipped Funk sample pack at Splice Sounds

Sample Magic has released its latest sample pack Flipped Funk, a collection of loops and one shots that brings broken beats, reworked rare soul, and resampled R&B. Flipped Funk delivers a definitive collection of retro musical compositions inspired by the late ‘60s and early ‘70s era of funk, resampled and reworked with the modern beat producer in mind.
TECHNOLOGY
rekkerd.org

Triple Spiral Audio launches Christmas Specials: Sound packs for 10 EUR

Triple Spiral Audio has announced the return of the Christmas Specials, offering selected sound libraries are a discounted price for a limited time. The Christmas Specials are soundsets for various soft synths and created by Triple Spiral Audio, Subsonic Artz and Heartwood Soundware. We started creating these special soundsets in 2020 and each year we will expand them with a few new ones.
ELECTRONICS
Synthtopia

Erica Synths K-Phaser Brings Classic ‘Krautrock’ Sound To Eurorack

Erica Synths has introduced the K-Phaser, their take on a classic hardware effect design, the so-called ‘Krautrock Phaser’. In the 70s, several German ‘kosmische’ bands, including Tangerine Dream and Klaus Schulze, used a rare analog effect, the Gerd Schulte Audio Electronik Compact Phasing A, to create spacey phasing effects. This effect has been cloned in recent years, notably by the late synth DIY guru Jürgen Haible.
TECHNOLOGY
MusicRadar.com

Synth Gems 1 review

An exquisite book that delivers on both style and substance in equal measure. Weighty but never heavy going, it’s a must-read. Accessible even for non-nerds. Mike Metlay’s Synth Gems 1 chronicles iconic synthesisers from 1970 to 2000 in glorious colour and extraordinary detail. It offers insights into more than 60 vintage synths, lovingly documented more than 320 pages with hundreds of stunning images and thousands of well-chosen words.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Synths#Loops
rekkerd.org

u-he releases Metaphorium soundset for Hive 2.1 synthesizer

U-he has announced the release of a new collection of over 220 sounds for the Hive 2.1 software synthesizer. Over two years in the making and heavily featured in “The Matrix Resurrection” score, Metaphorium is geared towards sounds for motion picture and more. Three of u-he’s sound design...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

FREE: Happy Holidays 2021 – Serum Soundset by Alonso Sound

Alonso Sound has announced the release of a free collection of 64 Serum presets in celebration of the holiday season. Happy Holidays from Alonso Sound! To celebrate we put together a FREE collection of 64 synth presets for Xfer Serum. Divided into 9 categories, you’ll find a diverse collection of...
MusicRadar.com

SampleRadar advent calendar: 797 '90s synth samples

In one of our biggest sample giveaways yet, we've stuffed almost 800 '90s-flavoured leads, bass, pads and arps into a single stocking filler. Every day leading up to 25 December, we're sharing a free sample pack as part of our SampleRadar advent calendar. Head over to our virtual advent calendar...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
rekkerd.org

Echo Season releases Signals II soundset for Thorn synthesizer

Echo Season has announced the release of a new soundset for the Thorn software synthesizer from DS Audio. Featuring 90 presets suitable for atmospheric electronica, Signals II reveals a delicate interplay of frequencies coaxed out of the farthest regions of the cosmos. Within you will find stunningly lush pads, fractalized...
bedroomproducersblog.com

NoizeClick Is A FREE Kick Drum Synth By Sick Noise Instruments

Sick Noise Instruments has released a new kick drum synthesizer called NoizeClick, and it’s 100% FREE! Simply head to their website, add it to your cart, and checkout with your account. NoizeClick is based on a single oscillator – a sine wave. The pitch of the sine wave can...
rekkerd.org

BLEASS launches SampleWiz 2 sample synth by Jordan Rudess

BLEASS has announced the release of a unique sample and synthesis instrument that marks the 10th anniversary of the first version of SampleWiz. A collaboration with legendary keyboardist Jordan Rudess, SampleWiz 2 combines modern features such as granular and cloud sample engines, with the satisfying, rapid workflow of classic hardware samplers.
rekkerd.org

Killer Tones and Doomed Vol. 2 soundsets for Serum by Tonepusher

Tonepusher has released two new sound packs for the Serum wavetable synthesizer from Xfer Records. Doomed Volume 2 features a collection of 50 presets inspired by the work of DOOM’s 2016 Soundtrack by Mick Gordon. Coming right from the depth of hell, you’ll get basses,brasses, leads, fxs, pads and...
musicconnection.com

Erica Synths Announces Black K-Phaser Eurorack

Erica Synths has announced its Black K-Phaser Eurorack module, based on a Classic, Genre Defining FX unit: the Krautrock Phaser. While retaining the original concept of 8 all-pass filters with photoresistors, Erica Synths has redesigned the filters and modulation circuit and has added several unique features. First, a dip switch allows for selecting the number of filter stages involved in the resonance path, while a resonance attenuverter brings in never-heard-before feedback artifacts. Most importantly, the SPREAD mode detunes the all-pass filters for even more distinct sonic behaviors.
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Past To Future releases Nirvana Power Chords Strummer for Kontakt

Past To Future has returned with a new sample library for Kontakt that allows you to play power chords with a single finger on your keyboard. These Amped POWER CHORDS are so easy to use (and absolutely foolproof). You need only one finger, a keyboard, and NO guitar! You can play power chords with this wonderful E-GUITAR: Jag-Stang RW Sonic Blue.
MUSIC
rekkerd.org

Save 89% on Synthwave Drums V2 instrument plugin by Beatskillz

VST Buzz has launched a sale on BeatSkillz’ Synthwave Drums V2, a virtual instrument featuring a collection of vintage 80s drum machine sounds. “Synthwave Drums V2” covers styles from Synthwave, Vaporwave, Retro, The 80s, Nu-Disco & Boogie styles of music. A selection of over 100 presets full of...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Vocal Moods Trip Hop Vocals sample pack by Aim Audio

Loopmasters has released Aim Audio’s new sample pack Vocal Moods Trip Hop Vocals, containing an inspired collection of stunning female vocals straight out of the UK. This sample collection of vocals touches the heart, adding a beautiful rich depth to any mood inspiring production – you can feel the pull of emotion in her performance in all 50 vocal loops – each loop also comes with six effect versions from old school vocoders to the more modern-day autotune fx styles expanding the uniqueness and potential to diversify the tonality and feel in a wide range of genres that could include edm, jungle, dub, hiphop and more.
MUSIC
rekkerd.org

Save 33% on MagicDrum steel tongue drum plugin by Quiet Music

ADSR Sounds has launched a promotion on the MagicDrum multi-sampled steel tongue drum instrument by Quiet Music. MagicDrum contains different multisampled scales originally recorded at 24 bit 96khz and later converted to Wav 24 bit 48khz. This instrument has been specially designed to create Ambient music, Relaxing music, Meditation music, or background music.
rekkerd.org

Serenity SE pads instrument plugin on sale for $8 USD

ADSR Sounds is offering a 33% discount on Quiet Music’s Serenity SE virtual instrument featuring a collection of multi-sampled pads. Serenity SE contains 28 high-quality multi-sampled pads, each preset has been created from 3 or 4 different sources, both analog and virtual and processed with the highest quality effects. As in the minor version, you have 6 field recordings to create your perfect relaxing passage, each sound has an assignable output to process the sounds separately in your DAW.
ELECTRONICS
geekculture.co

LG Launches RGB UltraGear GP9 Gaming Speaker With 3D Sound

LG launches its first-ever sound solution designed for gamers. The “tactical” matt black LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker (GP9) is the latest addition to the UltraGear ecosystem, to complement LG’s range of premium LG UltraGear gaming monitors. The speakers boasts LG’s proprietary 3D Gaming Sound technology which incorporates...

Comments / 0

Community Policy