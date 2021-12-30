Alonso Sound launches Sylenth1 Old Skool Synths Vol. 1 soundset

Erica Synths has announced its Black K-Phaser Eurorack module, based on a Classic, Genre Defining FX unit: the Krautrock Phaser. While retaining the original concept of 8 all-pass filters with photoresistors, Erica Synths has redesigned the filters and modulation circuit and has added several unique features. First, a dip switch allows for selecting the number of filter stages involved in the resonance path, while a resonance attenuverter brings in never-heard-before feedback artifacts. Most importantly, the SPREAD mode detunes the all-pass filters for even more distinct sonic behaviors.
