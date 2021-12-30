Alonso Sound launches Sylenth1 Old Skool Synths Vol. 1 soundset

Loopmasters has released Aim Audio’s new sample pack Vocal Moods Trip Hop Vocals, containing an inspired collection of stunning female vocals straight out of the UK. This sample collection of vocals touches the heart, adding a beautiful rich depth to any mood inspiring production – you can feel the pull of emotion in her performance in all 50 vocal loops – each loop also comes with six effect versions from old school vocoders to the more modern-day autotune fx styles expanding the uniqueness and potential to diversify the tonality and feel in a wide range of genres that could include edm, jungle, dub, hiphop and more.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO