MusicDevelopments updates Syne additive synthesizer to v1.3

 6 days ago

MusicDevelopments has announced an update to its Syne modular additive synthesizer designed to be highly efficient and flexible. Syne is capable of rendering more than 40,000 partials while...

Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don't have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart's $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop's price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
addictivetips.com

How to use live view on Google Maps

Google Maps offers turn-by-turn directions. If you're driving, the app will read the directions out loud but you can use it if you're walking or biking. If you're reading off the map, and find it difficult to follow the directions, you can also use the live view.
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy phones start receiving January 2022 security update

Samsung decided to end the 2021 year with a security update - the company is rolling out the January 2022 security update (although a bit prematurely) to various Galaxy devices as we type this. As with all updates of this kind, the new security update brings bug fixes and closes vulnerabilities that might hurt your Galaxy phone.
rekkerd.org

Reveal Sound updates Spire synthesizer to v1.5.5 + Christmas Sale

Reveal Sound has announced an update to the popular Spire software synthesizer instrument for Windows and Mac. Spire is a polyphonic software synthesizer that combines powerful sound engine modulation and flexible architecture, and a graphical interface provides unparalleled usability. Spire is the embodiment of the best opportunities, within software and hardware synthesizers.
Statement Lead synthesizer by Softube on sale for $49 USD

Plugin Boutique has launched an exclusive sale on the Statement Lead software synthesizer by Softube, offering a 50% discount for a limited time. The synth is designed for contemporary lead sounds, featuring phenomenal sound quality and analog feel from careful recordings of rare, expensive hardware synths and built-in Softube effects.
opensource.com

Get started with Zyn-Fusion, an open source synthesizer

A wall of synth. That's what I dream of. Given the chance, on one wall of my office, I'd have a modular synthesizer that only Bob Moog himself could truly ever understand. Until I realize this dream, I make do with a very good approximation: Zyn-Fusion. Zyn-Fusion is the evolution...
rekkerd.org

Future Audio Workshop updates SubLab to v1.1.6 + FREE Best of Bundle presets

Future Audio Workshop has announced an update to the popular SubLab software synthesizer instrument dedicated to 808-style sub-bass sounds for Hip Hop, Future Bass and Trap genres. The update brings native support for Apple Silicon Macs and the M1 Processor (the M1 installer does not include Pro Tools AAX). Additionally,...
rekkerd.org

u-he releases Metaphorium soundset for Hive 2.1 synthesizer

U-he has announced the release of a new collection of over 220 sounds for the Hive 2.1 software synthesizer. Over two years in the making and heavily featured in "The Matrix Resurrection" score, Metaphorium is geared towards sounds for motion picture and more. Three of u-he's sound design...
Equator2 MPE software synthesizer by ROLI on sale at 30% OFF

Plugin Boutique has launched a sale on ROLI's Equator2, a revolutionary MPE synthesizer that lets you create and sculpt any sound imaginable using a vast collection of contemporary synthesis techniques, effects and modulators. Explore an extensive, diverse library of presets, as well as carefully recorded multi-samples. Push the boundaries...
Update: Aeriform MVRK v1.1 – New Controls + Special Intro Pricing

The new Aeriform MVRK ("Mark"), the Dynamic Symmetry Composition Guides Software, gets it's first update, adding new controls for horizontal and vertical scale, and pan/tilt position offset. Try a demo today, or purchase for only $10! Sale ends December 31, 2021. MVRK. Introductory Sale - Only $10...
Vybz lofi multi-effect plugin by Thenatan on sale for $9.99 USD

ADSR Sounds has launched a sale on Thenathan's multi-effect Vybz, offering a discount of 87% on the versatile "lofi" plugin designed to bring back the nostalgic vibes of the old/retro days. Whether you're heating up breaks, crafting broken beats, or looking to add more musical material to...
Healing meditation VST instrument by Quiet Music on sale for $8 USD

ADSR Sounds has launched a sale on Quiet Music's Healing virtual instrument for Windows and Mac, offering a 33% discount for a limited time. Healing has been created from original 24 bit / 96khz recordings of 2 Tibetan Bowls / Singing Bowls, 1 Rainstick and 1 Tibetan tingsha. The instrument consists of 8 pads with the sound of a large and a medium bowl, struck with various intensities and 2 central pads with the sound of the Rainstick and the Tibetan tingsha, both central pads have several samples stacked in round robin mode.
Save 33% on MagicDrum steel tongue drum plugin by Quiet Music

ADSR Sounds has launched a promotion on the MagicDrum multi-sampled steel tongue drum instrument by Quiet Music. MagicDrum contains different multisampled scales originally recorded at 24 bit 96khz and later converted to Wav 24 bit 48khz. This instrument has been specially designed to create Ambient music, Relaxing music, Meditation music, or background music.
W.A. Production 2021 EDM Bundle: 10 sound packs for $20 USD

W.A. Production is celebrating the end of the year with the limited time 2021 EDM Bundle value collection, featuring 10 full sound packs at a 90% discount. Featuring 25 GB+ of the best Electro and Progressive sounds, kits, presets & MIDI ever created by our label, this mega pack contains all the ingredients needed for producing your next dancefloor killer. All 100% Royaty-Free, all 100% banging.
Serenity SE pads instrument plugin on sale for $8 USD

ADSR Sounds is offering a 33% discount on Quiet Music's Serenity SE virtual instrument featuring a collection of multi-sampled pads. Serenity SE contains 28 high-quality multi-sampled pads, each preset has been created from 3 or 4 different sources, both analog and virtual and processed with the highest quality effects. As in the minor version, you have 6 field recordings to create your perfect relaxing passage, each sound has an assignable output to process the sounds separately in your DAW.
Axon 2 drum synthesizer by Audio Damage on sale at 40% OFF

Plugin Boutique has announced an exclusive sale on Audio Damage's Axon 2, an experimental drum synth driven by artificial intelligence. Axon uses a modified artificial neural network as a sequencer and features seven FM-based percussion voices that also buss together to create a single monolithic complex percussion synthesizer. If...
Save 71% on Orchestral Devices: Battalion by Hidden Path Audio

Audio Plugin Deals has launched a two-week sale on Orchestral Devices: Battalion, Hidden Path Audio's next-generation cinematic brass instrument for Kontakt, capable of both epic orchestral scoring and futuristic sound design. The sample library features full orchestral brass sections and solos, a huge collection of orchestral brass FX, alongside...
Olitanh free vintage vibe compressor plugin updated to v1.0.1

John Crosby Acoustics has released an update to Olitanh, the vintage vibe compressor effect plugin that was designed as part of KVR Audio's 2021 Developer Challenge. Distortion coupled with compressor brings interdependent wave-shaping and envelope-shaping. Controlled adding of harmonics. Level boosting and stereo enhancing. Good for "warming up" bass...
Load and play audio files directly in VS – Visual Synthesizer

Imaginando has announced an update to the VS – Visual Synthesizer, a plugin designed to provide an easy and intuitive way to create visuals that react to audio and MIDI. Version 1.2.0 includes the ability to load and play audio files directly inside VS. You can also load MIDI files directly into VS.
Erica Synths and Moritz Klein develop educational synth DIY kits

Erica Synths and Moritz Klein have teamed up for a co-development of a series of educational DIY kits under the brand name mki x es .EDU. The project aims to teach people with little to no prior experience how to design analog synthesizer circuits from scratch. In total, 9 kits...
