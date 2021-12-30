ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Nexus Ecosystem Ensures Safety For Digital Assets

By NewsBTC
NEWSBTC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe digital world has changed the way we think of safety and security. In the past, if something was stolen, it meant that you had physical possession of an object, and it was taken away. To protect these assets, you invested in security protocols. With the rise of the internet age,...

Motley Fool

Why These 3 Cryptocurrencies Skyrocketed More Than 14% Today

Today marks yet another impressive day for individual altcoins in the cryptocurrency market. Despite the crypto market being broadly down by approximately 0.3% at the time of writing, there are a few tokens that are absolutely exploding higher today. As of 9:45 a.m. ET, Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP), Near Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR),...
finextra.com

Swift explores expansion of network into the digital asset market

Banking co-operative Swift is to explore how it can support interoperability in the development of the tokenised asset market, working in conjunction with Clearstream, Northern Trust, SETL and other market participants. Relative to cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, the current market capitalisation of tokenised assets is small but momentum for these digital...
crowdfundinsider.com

Manasquan Bank Chooses Bakkt to Provide Clients Access to Digital Assets

(NYSE: BKKT), a digital asset platform that enables consumers to purchase, sell, send and spend various cryptocurrencies, announced that Manasquan Bank, a NJ-headquartered mutual community bank with total consolidated assets of $2.7 billion, will be “participating in its early adopter program, which, when effective, will allow the bank’s retail clients to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency through the bank’s mobile banking app.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Asset Firm Coinbase Announces Community Analyst Program

As explained in a blog post by Coinbase, this is a great way for students, professionals and community members who share their “core beliefs” to contribute to the firm’s mission “to increase economic freedom.”. If you’re crypto-native, “crypto-passionate” or just crypto-curious, this is a good opportunity...
TMZ.com

BlockFi is Changing the Way People HODL Digital Assets

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past decade, you already know that Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have gone mainstream. In fact, the Crypto market is currently worth nearly $2 trillion. And, since...
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Asset Firm Kraken Acquires Staked to Promote Growth and Resilience

which claims to be one of the largest digital asset platforms, announced it has acquired Staked for “an undisclosed sum.”. Staked is described as a non-custodial staking platform that “enables investors in Proof-of-Stake networks to easily and securely compound their holdings.”. According to an update shared with...
theridgewoodblog.net

‘Digital Asset and Blockchain Technology Act’ Clears NJ Senate

Trenton NJ, in an effort to better regulate digital assets, the Senate today approved legislation sponsored by Senator Nellie Pou that would establish the “Digital Asset and Blockchain Technology Act.”. “Virtual currency is currency that is not controlled by a centralized banking authority, and under current law, New Jersey...
wealthmanagement.com

More On Independent Digital Ecosystems as the Future of Wealth Management

In my last article, Independent Digital Ecosystems Are the Future of Wealth Management, I described the benefits and use cases for a new approach to advisor technology development, one that solves the integration problems preventing firms from scaling their businesses and optimizing their growth opportunities. The concept of “independent, integrated...
Wwd.com

Market Intel Report Retail’s New Digital Ecosystem

Under the digital evolution of the retail industry, the convergence of social and commerce have created an entirely new customer journey. No longer a linear experience, social media and shopping experiences have become intrinsically linked where consumers today go through multiple channels to discover, shop and ultimately make a single purchase.
InvestorPlace

3 of the Best NFT Cryptos to Buy for 2022 as More Assets Get Digitized

Wall Street has been paying close attention to non-fungible token (NFT) cryptos. Prices of many altcoins that are at the forefront of the NFT growth have skyrocketed so far in 2021. NFT cryptos are created as “one-of-a-kind” digital assets of numerous tangible or intangible objects, including works of art, gaming...
wealthmanagement.com

The Top Investing Story of 2021: Investing in Cryptocurrency and Digital Assets

Whether you are a longtime skeptic, or a true Bitcoin believer, you and most advisors likely received client questions regarding cryptocurrencies this year, and it’s a question you can no longer punt. 2021 saw the continued rise in digital assets, with Bitcoin climbing approximately 60% (as of Dec. 20)...
helpnetsecurity.com

DeFinity partners with Cobalt to enable dynamic credit management of digital asset trades

DeFinity partners with Cobalt to facilitate real-time clearing, settlement and dynamic risk and credit management. Manu Choudhary, CEO and Co-founder of DeFinity, said, “Currently digital assets are at the identical point of evolution that Fiat FX was in the 1980’s with large bid/offer spreads, an absence of standardisation, insufficient segregation of duties, combined with inefficient and fragmented liquidity, which introduces far greater operational and systemic risk for participants. The partnership provides an enterprise solution for digital assets to interact with traditional FX counterparties with roles throughout the execution lifecycle – custody, execution, clearing, and settlement – clearly defined.
gamingideology.com

NFT … a revolutionary digital asset not without risk

The “NFT” technology for digital documentation has brought about profound changes in the art and culture market and has become an important engine in the world of auctions, but its use remains complicated for those who are not experts in this field. Here is a horizon tour of...
aithority.com

Coinbase Lists MCO2, the World’s First Green Digital Asset

Moss, a climatech pioneer and global leader in the trading of blockchain carbon credits, has just been listed on Coinbase, one of the world’s largest exchanges at more than 73 million verified users and US$ 255 billion in assets on platform as of September 30, 2021. We believe this to be a landmark in the global voluntary carbon credit market, and that the offer of the MCO2 token on Coinbase underscores the credibility and global performance of the Brazilian startup.
aithority.com

Enfusion And Coinbase To Bring Seamless Digital Asset Connectivity To Institutions

-Coinbase Chooses Enfusion for First OEMS Connectivity- Enfusion, Inc. a leading provider of cloud-based investment management software and services, and Coinbase Global Inc., through Coinbase Prime, announced that the two firms will establish connectivity between their respective systems to enable financial institutions and investment managers to seamlessly trade cryptocurrency at Coinbase. This announcement marks Coinbase’s first connectivity with an order execution management system (OEMS) provider to establish both Financial Information Exchange (FIX) and API connectivity.
smarteranalyst.com

Digital Turbine Inks Strategic Deal with Google to Support the Android Ecosystem

Nasdaq listed Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS), an independent mobile growth and monetization platform, has formed a multi-year strategic partnership with Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) to accelerate its product and growth strategy and support the Android ecosystem. Benefits of the Deal. Through this partnership, Digital Turbine aims to drive the discovery of...
zycrypto.com

The Growing Need For Digital Asset Security

Institutional money is coming to the crypto space, and Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, and most cryptocurrencies are more accessible than ever. However, the amount of money flowing in through new channels creates some issues. The more money that comes in, the more will need to go to maintain the security of those assets. Crypto is easy to trade, and therefore easy to lose.
InvestorPlace

7 Cryptos to Watch as Digital Assets Gain Some Momentum

Expert views on cryptocurrencies offer more than one interpretation of the current market. That’s the view I’m sure most people will have regarding recent statements from Rosie Rios, former U.S. Treasurer and a visiting scholar at Harvard University. Per a CNBC report, Rios remarked the “train has already left the station” regarding those who were thinking about investing in cryptos now.
