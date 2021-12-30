How Nexus Ecosystem Ensures Safety For Digital Assets

DeFinity partners with Cobalt to facilitate real-time clearing, settlement and dynamic risk and credit management. Manu Choudhary, CEO and Co-founder of DeFinity, said, “Currently digital assets are at the identical point of evolution that Fiat FX was in the 1980’s with large bid/offer spreads, an absence of standardisation, insufficient segregation of duties, combined with inefficient and fragmented liquidity, which introduces far greater operational and systemic risk for participants. The partnership provides an enterprise solution for digital assets to interact with traditional FX counterparties with roles throughout the execution lifecycle – custody, execution, clearing, and settlement – clearly defined.
