How Nexus Ecosystem Ensures Safety For Digital Assets

Moss, a climatech pioneer and global leader in the trading of blockchain carbon credits, has just been listed on Coinbase, one of the world’s largest exchanges at more than 73 million verified users and US$ 255 billion in assets on platform as of September 30, 2021. We believe this to be a landmark in the global voluntary carbon credit market, and that the offer of the MCO2 token on Coinbase underscores the credibility and global performance of the Brazilian startup.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO