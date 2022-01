You gotta love how my girl Monica switches things up! She gets the assignment for sure! She recently posted these fun pictures to her instagram page wearing a fitted black bodysuit and leather short, shorts with shades. Loved her hairdo and those boots! I have to give it to her and Mary J. Blige, they will give you a good boot okay! She also recently did a mommy & daughter getaway with her mini me Laiyah to the Four Seasons in New Orleans, that looked so much fun and relaxing! I love following her and keeping up with what she is up to, such a good mommy! She is also featured on a new song with Young Bleu called, “Family Feud”. Enjoy more snaps inside and stay safe out there!

