Michigan State

Michigan maintaining current quarantine protocols as it reviews CDC data

fox2detroit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven as the CDC lowered the quarantine period recommendation from 10 days...

www.fox2detroit.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says CDC Is Considering COVID Test Requirement to End Isolation for Asymptomatic

Amid pushback from public health officials, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reevaluating its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines. Speaking with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday's ABC This Week, the nation's top leading infectious disease expert, 81, revealed that the CDC is now considering adding testing as part of its revised COVID-19 guidelines for asymptomatic individuals, or those who have been in close contact with someone COVID positive — nearly a week after the agency cut the recommended isolation time from 10 days down to five.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Moore News

CDC changes quarantine, isolation recommendations

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has changed the agency's recommendation for isolation and quarantine for those who either test positive for COVID or who have had close contact with someone with the disease, reducing the isolation or quarantine time from 10 to five days, under certain conditions. With the omicron variant on the rise, the move should help businesses and other organizations avoid some of the personnel shortages they have suffered due to employees, sometimes symptom free, being isolated or quarantined and unable to work for 10 days.
MOORE COUNTY, TX
Michigan State
Michigan Health
Michigan Government
CBS New York

New Jersey Health Officials Tell Residents Not To Go To Emergency Room For COVID Test

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey residents are being warned not to go to the emergency room to try to get COVID tests. State health officials say they are being flooded with requests and want to remind the public emergency departments are for emergencies only. That includes those experiencing shortness of breath, chest pain or other severe COVID symptoms. CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheddar News

How the CDC Decided to Shorten COVID Quarantines

The CDC's latest update to its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines reduces the isolation period from ten days to just five for people who test positive but are asymptomatic. Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell, regional clinical director at Carbon Health, spoke to Cheddar's Baker Machado about the new guidance. She noted that while the reduced quarantine time "makes sense," the CDC should also require that a person test negative after their quarantine and before interacting with the public. "There is science behind it. We know that the majority of illness happens, or transmission, one to two days before the onset of symptoms and then two to three days as you have symptoms. So there is science behind the reducement of the actual five days," she said.
SCIENCE
abc12.com

Michigan won't immediately change COVID-19 quarantine guidance based on CDC change

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - After the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention slashed guidance for COVID-19 quarantine time this week, Michigan health officials aren't immediately following suit. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a statement Wednesday evening, saying it will continue its previous guidance while studying...
MICHIGAN STATE
financialbuzz.com

Delta Urges CDC to Cut Quarantine Guidelines

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) CEO Ed Bastian has asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reduce its recommended quarantine period for vaccinated individuals that contract Covid-19, after disclosing that the current isolation time may negatively impact the carrier. Moreover, the company warned that it is experiencing labor shortages as well as “significant” operational issues amid the fast-spreading omicron variant.
INDUSTRY
96.5 KVKI

CDC Drops COVID Quarantine Length For Louisiana Residents

Since the Omicron version of COVID-19 was discovered, the world has heard from medical experts s this version of the virus is less severe. Which is now playing out in real-life data; as COVID case numbers rise, but hospitalizations aren't keeping up. Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiologist at University of...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWMT

Michigan health department to now follow CDC quarantine guidance

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is now aligning with the latest quarantine guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This comes one day after state health officials said they wouldn't be following the guidance. Recently, the CDC recommended shortening quarantine and...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcyb.com

Data shows boosters are vital in omicron fight, CDC shortens recommended quarantine

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — New data brings good news about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against the omicron variant. A report out of South Africa two weeks ago showed a concerning drop in vaccine efficacy against omicron, down to just 33 percent against infection. But now, the CDC says new information from both South Africa and the UK reveal a booster bumps that up to 75 percent.
PHARMACEUTICALS
fox2detroit.com

CDC advises travelers to avoid cruises regardless of vaccination status

ATLANTA - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised the public to avoid traveling on cruise ships — regardless of their vaccination status. The CDC issued an update to its COVID-19 travel health notice that classifies the risks of travel. On Thursday, the agency moved cruise ships from "Level 3: High: to "Level 4: Very High."
