ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, SC

Sixth earthquake this week near Elgin, SCEMD says

By Sydney Broadus
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10dX6E_0dZ1JQHm00

ELGIN, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has reported a sixth earthquake near Elgin for this week.

We previously reported the fifth earthquake occurring Wednesday at 4:12 a.m. with a magnitude of 2.4

Series of low magnitude earthquakes reported in rural SC county

The most recent and sixth earthquake recorded a magnitude of 2.5 at 7:11 a.m. Thursday morning near Elgin.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elgin, SC
Government
City
Elgin, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Emergency Management#Extreme Weather#Nexstar Media Inc
WSPA 7News

Winter weather coming, drivers warned to stay cautious

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA)- As temperatures are getting colder tonight, drivers are being warned about road conditions in the snow. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says they’ve had all of last year to prepare for this storm, but say they want drivers to be just as prepared as they are. It’s the first snow of […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy