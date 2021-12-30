Sixth earthquake this week near Elgin, SCEMD says

ELGIN, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has reported a sixth earthquake near Elgin for this week.

We previously reported the fifth earthquake occurring Wednesday at 4:12 a.m. with a magnitude of 2.4

The most recent and sixth earthquake recorded a magnitude of 2.5 at 7:11 a.m. Thursday morning near Elgin.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.