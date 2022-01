Habitat for Humanity of Sumner County announces a $50,000 donation towards the second home build in the upcoming Pafford Place neighborhood. “Gallatin First Church of the Nazarene’s In Spirit and Truth Bible Study Group is honored and blessed to sponsor the second home in the HFHSC’s Pafford Place Community. Knowing Robbie and Gordon Pafford for many years makes this opportunity even more special. We look forward to being a part of this project from its inception, to the day we can be a part of welcoming the family into their new home,” said group member James Robert Ramsey.

