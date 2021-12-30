ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rain and fog to clear out Thursday morning

By Taylor Grenda
Wbaltv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Taylor Grenda says the rain and fog should...

www.wbaltv.com

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

TUESDAY NIGHT: Temperatures won’t be as cold tonight thanks to a south wind and partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures at sunrise Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY: A weak cold front will brush the northern parts of our region and could cause some scattered showers to pop up […]
Wbaltv.com

Winter weather advisory issued for Baltimore come Wednesday morning

|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @ttasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @TaylorWBAL | @wbaltv11. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Wednesday morning. The advisory takes effect from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m....
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear Skies, Wind Chills In Single Digits

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies and cold tonight with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. For Tuesday, morning sunshine, then clouds increase through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Overall, much colder starting Wednesday. Highs will occur in the morning in the low 20s, then fall into the teens in the afternoon. Wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour will make it feel like -2 to -4 degrees. Lows fall to the single digits Wednesday night with wind chills near 10-below. Teens for highs on Thursday with a chance of light snow. Partly cloudy with highs in the teens on Friday. Temperatures rebound this weekend to the low 30s. TONIGHT: Clear Skies. Low 18. TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. High 36. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, and much colder. A few flurries are possible. High of 20, with wind chills below zero in the afternoon.
Wbaltv.com

Sunny and cold with icy conditions Tuesday morning

Meteorologist Ava Marie says that cold conditions will continue today into the afternoon with icy spots across the area. Temperatures will top out in the high 30's with refreezing likely again over the evening.
Chicago Tribune

Blowing snow, strong winds, and single-digit temps are expected over the next few days, forecasters say

Bundle up, Chicago. A cold front on Wednesday will bring temperatures in the upper teens and a wind chill factor in the single digits that will last until the weekend, forecasters say. Wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph and temperatures around 32 degrees were expected Tuesday evening, but by Wednesday morning, temperatures will drop into the upper teens, according to National Weather Service ...
alabamawx.com

Not As Cold Today; Rain Returns Thursday

COLD START: Temperatures are mostly in the 20s across Alabama this morning… even Mobile has dropped to 28 degrees just before daybreak. The sky is clear, and we expect a sunny day with a high in the mid 50s, right at seasonal averages for early January in Alabama. Dry weather continues tomorrow, although clouds will increase by afternoon… the high will be back in the mid 50s.
Wbaltv.com

Sunny and cold with chances of refreeze and icy spots

Meteorologist Lowell Melser says the rest of Tuesday will be mostly sunny with some melting in some areas. This will lead to refreezing and icy spots on the roads later so be careful. There is a another chance of a wintery mix Thursday into Friday.
KTVU FOX 2

Patchy rain, clearing up

Steve Paulson says some parts of the Bay Area will receive rain and others won't. Clearing up until Friday.
