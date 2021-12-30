ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

The youth mental health crisis is real, but teachers can't solve it alone

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SasiG_0dZ1J55000

The U.S. surgeon general this month issued a stark warning about the state of mental health among America’s youth. Citing mounting evidence that the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to social isolation, feelings of hopelessness and self-harm among adolescents, his public health advisory urged immediate action to support young people’s mental health and well-being.

As professionals who work closely with schools, community organizations and young people, we’ve been sounding the alarm on this looming crisis since the beginning of the pandemic — so we welcome the surgeon general’s warning and call to action.

Yet we worry that the response to this crisis will fail to address its root causes, or will simply ask already overstretched schools and teachers to take on yet another massive challenge. The truth is, the responsibility of supporting young people’s well-being falls on all of us, regardless of what we do or where we live.

The mental health crisis, at its core, is a crisis of connection. That’s why our collective response must take a relationships-first approach. We need a national effort — among family members, schools, community organizations, policymakers and others — to ensure that every young person has stable, supportive and healthy relationships with peers or adults.

Research points to the importance of “webs of support” for young people’s healthy development. A strong web of support operates as a buffer against the stresses and hardships inherent in life, especially during critical periods of development such as adolescence. They provide young people with a sense of stability, purpose and belonging — all of which we know are critical to healthy development and well-being.

But over the past year and a half, many young people’s webs of support have been seriously weakened. They’ve experienced isolation, disconnection and, for some, trauma and loss. Many were cut off from key sources of connection when schooling went virtual and extracurricular activities were canceled. And more than 167,000 children have lost parents or caregivers to COVID-19.

If we are to address the mental health crisis, we must address this disconnection and the trauma it has caused.

What would a relationships-first approach to the youth mental health crisis look like?

For one, we must recognize the importance of getting all students back in school where they are most likely to form and maintain connections. Despite a return to in-person instruction, the share of “chronically absent” students remains high, with absentee rates highest among low-income students. School districts across the country have struggled to reestablish contact with thousands of students who fell off their radars during the pandemic.

Reengaging these students and families requires ramping up relationship-building efforts through family outreach and collaboration with community organizations, as well as understanding and addressing the conditions that led them to disconnect in the first place. School districts should follow the lead of Detroit and other places that are investing a portion of federal relief funds to this end.

But while schools have an essential role to play in supporting students’ well-being and social and emotional development, the responsibility cannot fall solely on teachers’ shoulders. Parents, neighbors, faith leaders, coaches and community organizations all have a role to play if we are to ensure every young person has a stable, supportive relationship with a peer or adult.

For individuals, that might mean stepping up to serve as a mentor or tutor for a young person. Tutors and mentors are critical to boosting the academic, social and emotional skills that are central to students’ success. Young people with a mentor, for example, are less likely to skip school and more likely enroll in college than those without one.

Connecting with community organizations that offer youth mentoring and tutoring opportunities is more accessible than ever. Through the national READY SET campaign, you can find opportunities to mentor, tutor or volunteer in your community. Many mentoring and tutoring programs even offer virtual opportunities.

To be sure, there is no panacea to the youth mental health crisis. Taking a relationships-focused approach does not mean ignoring systemic barriers that prevent far too many young people from accessing mental health care. Nor does it imply that broader issues such as poverty, racism and inadequate funding for school counselors and psychologists are less important.

After a year and a half of disconnection, focusing on relationships gives each of us an opportunity to step up for America’s students in a time of crisis. The action that adults take now to care for young people will make a crucial and lasting difference in our collective recovery from the pandemic.

David B. Shapiro is the CEO of Boston-based MENTOR, which advocates for expanding quality youth mentoring relationships. Follow on Twitter @MENTORnational.

Stephanie M. Jones is the Gerald S. Lesser Professor of Child Development and Education, director of EASEL Lab and co-director of the Saul Zaentz Early Education Initiative at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. Follow on Twitter @hgse.

Comments / 1

Related
capitolweekly.net

Lawmakers agree: Little change in CA’s mental health care system

In a lengthy, often emotional legislative hearing on California’s badly broken mental health system, lawmakers and dozens of witnesses agreed that very little has changed, despite decades of new laws and huge infusions of public funds. If there was any consensus on solutions during the grueling, all-day Dec. 15...
CALIFORNIA STATE
womenworking.com

Study Reveals The Long-Term Effects of Mentally Unwell Parents on Children

It is difficult enough for parents to raise children while struggling with their mental health; add to that the lasting effects that the parent’s battle can have on children, and mental illness becomes a double-edged sword. According to Vinita Mehta Ph.D., Ed.M., in an article for Psychology Today, almost...
KIDS
northfortynews

Larimer County Mental Health and Crisis Services

There are many great Mental Health service providers throughout Larimer County. Whether is a listening ear or a supportive group to full-on crisis support. Below are more details on how to access resources. Larimer County Crisis Resources. If you or someone you know is experiencing a self-defined behavioral health crisis,...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Mentoring#In Youth#Health Crisis#Poverty
VISTA.Today

Perkiomen School: Exploring the Mental Health Crisis in Teenagers

Anxiety in teenagers is a concern in a world where COVID-19 is still dominant. A raging pandemic led nearly everyone to experience levels of worry, but that of high school-aged students is a serious concern. Academic pressure has always impacted the lives of teenagers. High school students often feel overworked...
KIDS
Hartford Courant

Stories of the year: In midst of pandemic, many children were in a mental health crisis

Demand for pediatric behavioral health care surged dramatically this year, as emergency rooms overflowed with children seeking urgent services and child psychiatrists were deluged with requests for help. Beginning in 2020 and continuing through 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profoundly destabilizing effect on many children, as they navigated remote learning, reduced social contact and ...
HARTFORD, CT
iheart.com

Broadlawns Expanding Mental Health Crisis Response to Aid Kids and Teens

(Des Moines, IA) -- More mental health aid is on the way for children and teenagers in the Des Moines metro. Broadlawns Medical Center is expanding their Mobile Crisis Mental Health Response Team to better aid children undergoing a mental health crisis, and to create positive connections with family for potential future aid.
DES MOINES, IA
Gotham Gazette

To Meet Children’s Mental Health Crisis, Support Our Social Workers

The Surgeon General’s rare public advisory made official what we as social workers have known for 22 months – that the pandemic has accelerated a mental health crisis for children. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP) and the Children’s Hospital Association (CHA) have also issued a bold declaration of a national emergency in children’s mental health.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
WyoFile

Fixes for mental-health crisis system stall, again

Wyoming’s Joint Judiciary Committee for the second consecutive year did not produce a bill ready for the full Legislature that would address concerns with Title 25. It was clear from the start of the committee’s Dec. 17 meeting that a draft bill to change the legal processes for detaining a resident experiencing a mental health crisis would likely stall.
MENTAL HEALTH
foxbangor.com

Houlton police help fight mental health crisis

HOULTON — The Houlton Police Department has been working overtime trying to help those in the community experiencing a mental health crisis. Police Chief Tim DeLuca recently met with the town council to share that his staff received 34 calls, and worked 100 man-hours — all in a 21-day period in December.
HOULTON, ME
myleaderpaper.com

Local agencies team up to address mental health crisis

Officials are worried about our children. The American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and the Children’s Hospital Association recently declared “a national emergency” in youth mental health. Early in December, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy released a public advisory warning stating...
HILLSBORO, MO
wcyb.com

Frontier Health receives funding to expand youth mental health services

A federal grant is allowing Frontier Health to expand its school-based mental health programs for children. The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services chose Frontier Health to receive funding for project basic and its school behavioral health liaison program. The funds are part of the Tennessee Resiliency...
KINGSPORT, TN
beckershospitalreview.com

Medicaid looks to deliver 24/7 mental health crisis care

CMS is introducing a new option for state Medicaid programs to treat beneficiaries experiencing mental health or substance use crises. The move will allow programs to support community-based mobile crisis teams to serve Medicaid recipients around the clock, according to the Dec. 28 announcement. "Thanks to resources provided by the...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Vulnerable children wait almost three years to access mental health care while others seen in just a week

Vulnerable children are waiting almost three years to access mental health care in some parts of the UK while others are seen in as little as a week, The Independent can reveal.Psychiatrists described the disparity as a “scandalous postcode lottery” as they warned of the additional toll on young people’s mental health caused by Covid.One child expert said the knock-on effect of the pandemic on already stretched mental health services had been “like throwing a bomb into the whole thing”.With multiple lockdowns over the last two years keeping children away from school, their friends and hobbies, one in six children...
KIDS
The Hill

The Hill

434K+
Followers
51K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy