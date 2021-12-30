Christian Morgan's Thursday weather forecast

While we didn't have a white Christmas...or a cold one for that matter, the below-freezing temperatures and snow will be making their way to the Evansville area this week. As you've noticed, the weather is starting to feel a little more like winter outside. It's only Monday and we have already experienced temperatures below freezing in the Evansville area. On top of that, we will have several days where it's breezy outside making it feel even colder. Things are expected coolest on Thursday when the low is said to reach 7 degrees. Oh, and we are also looking at the possibility for snow accumulation on Thursday too...possibly up to six inches!

INDIANA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO