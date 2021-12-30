Christian Morgan's Thursday weather forecast

TUESDAY NIGHT: Temperatures won’t be as cold tonight thanks to a south wind and partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures at sunrise Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY: A weak cold front will brush the northern parts of our region and could cause some scattered showers to pop up […]
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Skies remain mostly clear overnight with lows dropping into the low to middle 30s, areas of patchy fog will be possible where there is still snow on the ground. Cloud cover will increase for Wednesday with seasonal high temperatures in the low to middle 50s. A...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s full steam ahead toward a snow system set to impact our region on Thursday and Thursday night. The first flakes from this system look to start to fly in western Kentucky late Wednesday night and early Thursday. This action will then increase rapidly as...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Not a lot happens tonight as breezy and chilly conditions win out and clouds start to thicken up. This will be ahead of our next system that blows through town Wednesday afternoon. Once again, highs climb back into the mid-40s for many with windy...
It seems that our first snow of 2022 could arrive in Northern Kentucky on Thursday - but where and how much are among the lingering questions. The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Oh. issued a hazardous weather outlook, indicating that accumulating snow will be possible Thursday into Thursday night as low pressure moves northeast from the Tennessee Valley into the southern Appalachians.
Currently, up to an inch of snow is possible, but there is some uncertainty to the strength path of the low-pressure system. (Wilmington, Oh.) – Accumulating snow and bone chilling temperatures are in the forecast Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, accumulating snow will be possible Thursday into...
We are on a roller-coaster ride of temperatures this week:. The week began with ONE lonely degree on Sunday morning. Today will jump up to near 50 degrees this afternoon. An Arctic blast will move in Wednesday with a chance of snow Wednesday night. It will likely be our coldest...
While we didn't have a white Christmas...or a cold one for that matter, the below-freezing temperatures and snow will be making their way to the Evansville area this week. As you've noticed, the weather is starting to feel a little more like winter outside. It's only Monday and we have already experienced temperatures below freezing in the Evansville area. On top of that, we will have several days where it's breezy outside making it feel even colder. Things are expected coolest on Thursday when the low is said to reach 7 degrees. Oh, and we are also looking at the possibility for snow accumulation on Thursday too...possibly up to six inches!
