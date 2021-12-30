ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Galaxy Fold Gets Stable Android 12 Update With One UI 4.0

By Sumit Adhikari
Android Headlines
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYet another Samsung device is picking up the stable Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update before the end of the year. The latest to join the party is the original Galaxy Fold. The first-ever Samsung foldable is currently receiving the big update in some European countries, including France. You can expect...

www.androidheadlines.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Best iPhone 13 Pro Max Deals, Where to Buy

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the iPhone to buy this year if you prefer having a larger canvas on hand, even if it doesn't serve a specific purpose. It features an improved display, the best battery life ever on an iPhone, and the ability to capture stunning images packaged into a robust chassis.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Apple Just Announced A Brand New iPhone—And It's Actually Affordable!

Is it ever not a good time to hear about a new Apple iPhone product headed our way — especially when that iPhone is slated to cost far less money than most? A rumor has emerged that Apple is set to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year, which means it could be in your hands as early as spring 2020. If you have been holding off on buying a new iPhone and just can’t fathom paying four-digit prices, this could prove the smartphone of your dreams. But what can you expect from this latest model? Here’s everything we know so far about the third-gen iPhone SE.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy phones start receiving January 2022 security update

Samsung decided to end the 2021 year with a security update - the company is rolling out the January 2022 security update (although a bit prematurely) to various Galaxy devices as we type this. As with all updates of this kind, the new security update brings bug fixes and closes vulnerabilities that might hurt your Galaxy phone.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Smartphones#Android 11#Galaxy Fold#Smart Phone#Ui#European#Korean#Motorola
SamMobile

Samsung halts Galaxy S21 One UI 4.0 update due to Google Play issue

Samsung is temporarily pulling the plug on the Android 12 One UI 4.0 update for the Galaxy S21 series in South Korea, as per a recent announcement issued by a Samsung Community Moderator (via TizenHelp). According to it, a few devices are experiencing an error due to compatibility issues with Google Play.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

How to find your phone when it’s lost (even if the battery is dead)

I love my husband, but he misplaces everything from his keys to his wallet more often than you would think is even possible. It was more of a pain years ago. These days, I’ve slapped an Apple AirTag on anything I can that he owns. We even have one on our Golden Retriever’s collar, just in case. Tap or click for more ingenious ways to use AirTags and Tile trackers.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Third One UI 4.0 beta rolling out to the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 series

Samsung is currently beta testing One UI 4 based on Android 12 for several of its flagships. At the start of this month, the South Korean smartphone maker kicked off the One UI 4 beta program for the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 series, allowing users to try out an early version of Android 12 before public release. The second One UI 4.0 beta followed a week later, bringing tons of bug fixes. Now Samsung has just released the third beta for both lineups with further software refinements and improvements.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Huawei
Android Headlines

Android 12 Update Goes Live For The ASUS ZenFone 8 Series

It’s been a while since Google made the Android 12 OS official. Since then, smartphone OEMs have been working hard in delivering the Android 12 update for their devices. By far, Samsung has taken the lead among its competitors. However, due to some bugs, Samsung had to stop the...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

AMD, OnePlus & More Pull Out Of In-Person CES 2022

CES 2022 is just around the corner but there are growing concerns about whether the show will go ahead in a physical form. More and more companies are canceling in-person participation at the mega event next week. The latest to join this lengthening list are AMD, OnePlus, gaming firm MSI, and consumer goods company Procter & Gamble. The decision has come in response to increasing COVID-19 cases globally following the outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus variant.
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

LG Introduces Its First-Ever Gaming Laptop

LG has introduced the brand’s first-ever gaming laptop under its UltraGear lineup: the 17G90Q. Entirely wrapped in gray aluminum with a contrasting dash of purple by the UltraGear logo on the exterior surface, the new device measures 17 inches wide and only 5.82 pounds. Its internal construction utilizes an 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake H CPU and an NVIDIA RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card to churn out detailed visuals to its 300Hz 1080p IPS display. A 93Wh battery pack will give it ample juice to keep your sessions going while its 1TB storage and 32GB of RAM help elevate its performance even more. For better connectivity, the 17G90Q also comes with WiFi-6E support and Intel’s Killer Wireless. Other features include an HDMI port, a MicroSD slot, a headphone jack, an RJ45 port, and a series of USB 4 and 3.2 Gen slots.
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

Galaxy S22 & S22 Ultra Renders Leave Very Little To The Imagination

Renders of both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra have surfaced, from two reliable sources. Let’s first talk about the best Galaxy S22 Ultra image that surfaced to date, and it comes from Evan Blass. The Galaxy S22 & S22 Ultra renders shows us the two device from...
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

One UI 4.0 rollout restarts for Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 phones

Samsung has been working on different versions of the One UI 4.0 update. The latest we mentioned was the stable build for the Galaxy S20 series is coming soon. That’s after saying the One UI 4 rollout was on hold due to an issue with the Google Play System. The earlier release for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was also discontinued but it’s back again. Google has implemented a critical patch so hopefully, things will be better.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

OnePlus 10 Pro Confirmed To Ship With 12GB Of RAM & Android 12

The OnePlus 10 Pro will ship with 12GB of RAM and Android 12. The device got listed on Geekbench, which basically confirmed what we assumed. In addition to RAM count and Android 12 confirmation, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was also mentioned. We knew the SoC details even before today,...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Here’s An Android 12 ROM For The Samsung Galaxy S III

Samsung is expected to roll out Android 12 to several Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets over the next few months. However, devices like 2012’s Galaxy S III are understandably not on the list. But if you still own this former high-end flagship, there may be a new workaround to install Android 12. However, you may need to know a thing or two about flashing custom ROMs.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Developer Releases Android 12 Custom ROM For Galaxy S9 & Note 9

Android 12 has been around for a couple of months now. While the entirety of Samsung’s 2021 flagship lineup is getting the One UI 4 update, some others are out of the company’s update cycle. These include the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, and the Galaxy Note 9. Samsung’s three-year update cycle means that the three phones are officially not getting Android 12. But a developer is not giving up and has released a new custom ROM based on ArrowOS for Android 12.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Hands-On: The Better Galaxy S21

Samsung just announced the Galaxy S21 FE, after months and months of rumors. We’ve had it in our hands for a few days now, not long enough to do a full review yet, but long enough to know how good or bad it is going to be. And the short is, this is what the Galaxy S21 should have been.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Google Pixel 7 May Include An Under-Display Camera

A new patent indicates that the Google Pixel 7 could include an under-display camera. This patent has been spotted by Letsgodigital, and was published with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office). This patent is described as “Display configuration for mobile computing devices”, and it has 16 pages. It...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Ulefone Phones With Thermal Imaging Capability Are Now On Sale

Ulefone has announced that its phones with thermal imaging capability are now on sale. WE’re talking about the Ulefone Armor 11T 5G and Ulefone Armor 9 smartphones. Ulefone even released a new promo video to show off the thermal imaging camera. That video is embedded below the article, and...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy