HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Those traveling by air in the coming days are probably having a little anxiety with so many flights being delayed. Autumn Westfall with First National Travel says that it's not flights out of Wichita that are being canceled, it's the flights at the connecting points. Her advice is to plan well ahead before you leave for the airport and call ahead to get the latest status on any flights.

WICHITA, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO