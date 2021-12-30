ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rain, ice and snow this weekend

By Ben Frechette
mynbc5.com
 5 days ago

Lots of clouds will stick around for Thursday and Friday. A few mixed showers are possible during this time. Highs on Friday and Saturday will be in...

www.mynbc5.com

Comments / 0

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

TUESDAY NIGHT: Temperatures won’t be as cold tonight thanks to a south wind and partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures at sunrise Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY: A weak cold front will brush the northern parts of our region and could cause some scattered showers to pop up […]
ENVIRONMENT
#Icing#Arctic Air
WGN TV

Winter Weather Advisory issued as arctic cold blows into Chicago area

A classic high wind set-up coming together later Tuesday in Wednesday. Winter Weather Advisories go into effect at 9 p.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Wednesday for Kane, Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois. And starting at 3 a.m. through 6 p.m. Wednesday for DuPage, Cook and Will counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Blowing snow, strong winds, and single-digit temps are expected over the next few days, forecasters say

Bundle up, Chicago. A cold front on Wednesday will bring temperatures in the upper teens and a wind chill factor in the single digits that will last until the weekend, forecasters say. Wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph and temperatures around 32 degrees were expected Tuesday evening, but by Wednesday morning, temperatures will drop into the upper teens, according to National Weather Service ...
CHICAGO, IL
KVOE

Light snow, biting cold set to return to area

Driving conditions are back to full speed across the area after high temperatures near 50 degrees Monday, although travel issues could return to the KVOE listening area before the work week ends. The temps helped to clear an inch or less of a snow-and-ice combination that made for difficult driving...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Clear Skies, Wind Chills In Single Digits

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies and cold tonight with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. For Tuesday, morning sunshine, then clouds increase through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Overall, much colder starting Wednesday. Highs will occur in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear Skies, Wind Chills In Single Digits

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies and cold tonight with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. For Tuesday, morning sunshine, then clouds increase through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Overall, much colder starting Wednesday. Highs will occur in the morning in the low 20s, then fall into the teens in the afternoon. Wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour will make it feel like -2 to -4 degrees. Lows fall to the single digits Wednesday night with wind chills near 10-below. Teens for highs on Thursday with a chance of light snow. Partly cloudy with highs in the teens on Friday. Temperatures rebound this weekend to the low 30s. TONIGHT: Clear Skies. Low 18. TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. High 36. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, and much colder. A few flurries are possible. High of 20, with wind chills below zero in the afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Overnight Refreezing Could Make For Treacherous Commute

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The snow which fell over the last 24 hours did actually set a daily record at BWI Marshall with a total of 6.8” recorded there. Some areas in Charles Calvert and Southern Anne Arundel Counties had between eight and as much as 14”! In the Baltimore area, a general 3 to 5 or 6 inches was reported but less than 3” north of the beltway, and less than one north of Hunt Valley. In the northern portions of Baltimore and Carroll counties no snow was recorded! This was truly a southern storm! Tonight with light winds and clear skies...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Another Blast Of Snow Oozing Into The State

DENVER(CBS)- Wind ahead of Colorado’s next snow maker managed to reach hurricane force again in the mountains, foothills and adjacent plains of the Front Range! Credit CBS4   The extreme winds have weakened a tad ahead of our next shot at big moisture. Several ingredients are coming together for a quick Arctic Blast of cold and snow. On the weather map we have another atmospheric river of moisture and two storm systems pushing into the northern Rockies. Credit CBS4 The brunt of this storm will hit Wyoming but, northern Colorado will get a good shot of heavy snow and colder temperatures. With some of that snow making it’s way into the Denver metro area. Credit CBS4 There are Winter Storm Warnings posted for the northern and central mountains of the state thru noon Thursday. Some areas could see 1 to 2 feet of snow with a few isolated areas near Rocky Mountain National Park reaching near 3 feet! Credit CBS4 The Denver metro area, I-25 corridor will see snow by afternoon with several inches expected Wednesday afternoon and evening. Credit CBS4  
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Warning of ‘tricky conditions’ on roads amid snow, ice and high winds

A yellow weather warning for snow, ice and wind remains in place across much of the north, Traffic Scotland said.It warned of difficult conditions on the A9 at Slochd and Daviot, just south of Inverness and the A96 around Keith and Foudland.Trunk roads maintenance firm Bear Scotland said it has six gritter teams working round the clock to keep the roads clear.❄️ Our teams will be working round the clock to ensure routes remain safe. Please #DriveSafe and #TakeCare if out. ❄️ https://t.co/MP5AmRv21P— BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) January 4, 2022BBC weather forecaster Judith Ralston said: “We also still...
TRAFFIC
mynbc5.com

Trending warmer by midweek

Tuesday carries more sun and temperatures rebound to the upper 20s. Clouds return for Wednesday, but highs approach the 40s!. A disturbance brings the chance for snow squalls early Thursday morning, which we'll watch for minor travel impacts. Weather models continue to signal a potential coastal storm developing Friday. Latest...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC6.com

Rain Tomorrow, Snow For Friday

Increasing clouds tonight. Temps drop to the mid to upper 20s by midnight, then hold steady for the rest of the night. Wednesday, cloudy and mild. Rain showers likely throughout the day. Temps around 50°. Wednesday night, evening rain showers, cloudy for the remainder of the night. Low to mid 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Temperature roller coaster on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An active and changeable weather pattern will keep temperatures climbing and dropping over the next week. Tonight will start off clear with temperatures quickly dropping into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Later tonight, an onshore wind will develop and will help to bring more moisture on shore. As a result, skies will turn mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles or areas of drizzle possible after midnight and through daybreak Wednesday.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

