US real estate shares were the big winner for the major asset classes in December and for 2021 overall, based on a set of ETFs. US real estate shares were the big winner for the major asset classes in December and for 2021 overall, based on a set of ETFs. Although several corners of risk assets rallied last month and for the year, real estate investment trusts (REITs) left the competition in the dust.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO