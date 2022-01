Pre-departure tests for travel were reintroduced by the UK government on 7 December.This means that, currently, every traveller arriving into the country - regardless of vaccination status and where they’re travelling from - needs to present a negative result from a PCR or antigen test taken within the two days before their departure date.Along with mandatory PCR tests and the addition of several countries to the red list, they were brought back in to help contain the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, which is now widespread across the UK.This has left many in the travel industry calling for...

TRAVEL ・ 13 HOURS AGO