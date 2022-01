YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Health officials are attributing a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Yakima County to an increase in indoor gatherings over the holidays and the spread of the Omicron variant. According to the Yakima Health District, there have been 991 new cases reported since Thursday and the case rate has nearly doubled from 314 cases per 100,000...

