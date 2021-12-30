ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

'No Surprises Act' bans most unexpected medical charges from out-of-network providers

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new law, the "No Surprises Act," bans most unexpected medical charges from out-of-network providers. The...

connecticut.news12.com

fox29.com

No Surprise Act: New law preventing unexpected medical bills takes effect Jan. 1

The No Surprises Act protects Americans from surprise medical bills. A new law is now in effect that protects consumers against so-called "surprise" medical bills. Patients will no longer have to worry about getting a huge bill following a medical crisis if the closest hospital emergency room happened to have been outside their insurance plan’s provider network. They’ll also be protected from unexpected charges if an out-of-network clinician takes part in a surgery or procedure conducted at an in-network hospital. In such situations, patients will be liable only for their in-network cost sharing amount.
IFLScience

From Tomorrow, Surprise Medical Bills Will Be Illegal In The US

The new year is often seen as a time for turning over new leaves. Maybe you’re planning on finally giving up smoking, or perhaps you want to reduce the amount of red meat in your diet – basically, whatever your new year’s resolution is, there’s a good chance it will involve doing something new, getting healthy, and enjoying life more.
CBS DFW

New Law Makes Many Surprise Medical Bills Illegal

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Most so-called “surprise medical bills” are now illegal. A new federal law that went into effect January 1, protects patients with insurance from unexpected out-of-network charges in most cases. Patients still have to pay in-network costs but out-of-network costs are now prohibited for emergency care, elective care at an in-network hospital, and for air ambulances. Ground ambulances were excluded from the new law. According to a recent report from the Texas Department of Insurance, more than 85% of ground ambulances rides in Texas are billed as out-of-network. For years, the CBS 11 I-Team has reported on North Texans who went to an...
KRQE News 13

New law cuts down unexpected medical bills

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Starting this year, patients won’t have to expect an unexpected medical bill. A new law went into effect New Year’s Day preventing patients from receiving surprise medical bills. The provisions of the law state patients with insurance won’t receive bills following emergency care from an out-of-network doctor or facility. Patients will still […]
WBRE

Medical marketplace takes step forward with ‘No Surprises Act’

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The American Journal of Medicine reports more than half of Americans who file for personal bankruptcy cite medical debt as the reason. But now a leading contributor to the problem has been eliminated. It’s scary enough to show up at a hospital needing immediate attention. But something also frightening might be […]
New law protects against surprise out-of-network costs

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A new law penned by a Louisiana senator aims to protect patients from surprising medical costs from out-of-network doctors. The No Surprise Act looks to prevent services costing an arm and a leg for things insurance policies may normally not cover without the policyholder being aware of it.
Federal No Surprise Act offers the insured and uninsured protections from surprise medical bills

Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced the protections consumers get under the new No Surprise Act that went into effect on Friday, January 1, 2022. The No Surprise Act guarantees that when consumers receive out-of-network emergency care or are treated by an out-of-network provider at an in-network hospital or ambulatory surgical center they will not receive any surprise bills or balance billing.
Axios

Law protecting patients from surprise medical bills starts Jan. 1

Patients with health insurance will no longer receive as many unexpected medical charges from emergency visits and other out-of-network health care services starting Saturday. Driving the news: The No Surprises Act will go into effect on Jan. 1. It will require patients to pay only the in-network cost-sharing amount in those situations.
Wolf Administration Prepares For No Surprises Act

HARRISBURG – The Wolf Administration gathered to celebrate the upcoming implementation of the federal No Surprises Act on January 1, 2022. The act will protect patients from receiving surprise medical bills. A surprise bill is an unexpected medical bill that a patient receives when they unintentionally obtain health care from a provider outside their plan’s provider network. Surprise bills can happen in emergency situations, but also in a non-emergency, when an out-of-network provider such as an anesthesiologist provides care at an in-network facility. The act will protect patients from surprise bills by requiring that emergency services are billed as in-network, without needing prior approval, and certain non-emergency services at an in-network facility provided by out-of-network providers are also covered as in-network. More information can be found at insurance.pa.gov/nosurprises or calling 1-877-881-6388.
Healthline

Surprise Medical Bill Ban Now in Effect: What to Do If You Get One

On Jan. 1, 2022, Americans will be protected from receiving surprise medical bills under the No Surprises Act. Surprise medical bills occur when a patient sees an out-of-network provider through no fault of their own. Insurers and providers will negotiate balance bills, effectively leaving patients out of the middle. Beginning...
HEALTH

