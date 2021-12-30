'No Surprises Act' bans most unexpected medical charges from out-of-network providers

HARRISBURG – The Wolf Administration gathered to celebrate the upcoming implementation of the federal No Surprises Act on January 1, 2022. The act will protect patients from receiving surprise medical bills. A surprise bill is an unexpected medical bill that a patient receives when they unintentionally obtain health care from a provider outside their plan’s provider network. Surprise bills can happen in emergency situations, but also in a non-emergency, when an out-of-network provider such as an anesthesiologist provides care at an in-network facility. The act will protect patients from surprise bills by requiring that emergency services are billed as in-network, without needing prior approval, and certain non-emergency services at an in-network facility provided by out-of-network providers are also covered as in-network. More information can be found at insurance.pa.gov/nosurprises or calling 1-877-881-6388.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO