Atlanta, GA

Family wants answers after mother of 3 found shot to death in Atlanta park

By Alexis Stevens
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 5 days ago
She had grown up and spent her life in Rome, but Jamesha Trammell was ready for a change. She wanted to move from northwest Georgia to Atlanta. Mesha, as her family called her, got a job and moved in with a friend. She hoped to soon be out on her own,...

Mercy Magnolia
5d ago

My heartfelt sympathies to her children. They're old enough to know they're mother was tragically killed, that's a hard pill for anyone to swallow but especially children. God I ask that you bless them with your Grace and Mercy as they go through life without they're mother. Thank you for blessing those children with a loving aunt who stepped up to the plates when she was needed the most. I pray her killer is found very soon before someone else becomes his victim. Thank you Lord.

Ms Bre
5d ago

My prayers for her family. Just so sad that someone thinks so little of life. God Bless her children a entire family🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

Oldsoldiertr6565 y
5d ago

A country girl in Ghetto Atlanta is no way to go. 30 yo. not married ans 3 kids also not cool. Must have been out with someone.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

