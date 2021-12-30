Family wants answers after mother of 3 found shot to death in Atlanta park

Two drivers went to hospitals Tuesday morning after they were pistol-whipped and shot in separate incidents in northeast Atlanta. In the first incident, a woman said she was beaten and robbed after she was stopped by a group of men at a Buckhead intersection just south of Lenox Square, according to Atlanta police. In the second, reported hours later in Piedmont Heights, a man told police another driver fired at his moving vehicle in a bout of road rage.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO