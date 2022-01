Construction: Jiaozuo Yuanbo Architectural Engineering Co. Ltd. Agricultural products exhibition for supporting rural industries revitalization. 2021 opens a new chapter of China's Rural Revitalization Initiative. As industries take the lead in rural revitalization, quality agricultural products and better ways of displaying them are essential. This is quite true for Houyanmen Village in Huanfeng Town, Xiuwu County. The Yuntai Ice Chrysanthemum Industry Park in the village needed an exhibition space to display its ice chrysanthemum (a species of medicinal chrysanthemum) products, and the operator thought that what products display needed was just a place with a moderate size. Therefore, they commissioned a familiar steel structure manufacturer to construct a space with portal steel frames at a very fast speed, for serving product display and livestreaming selling activities. Such portal steel frames replicated the structures of other plants in the industry park. The operator thought that the space was ready for use once furniture pieces were set in.

