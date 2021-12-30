Citi Remains Bearish On Tesla - Read Why

Citi analyst Itay Michaeli raised the price target on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) to $262 from $236 and reiterated a Sell. The price target implies a downside of 75.9%.
Michaeli increased earnings estimates through 2023 estimates to reflect "strong" Q4 trends and improving supply/demand dynamics.
Despite some known near-term margin headwinds, electric vehicle supply/demand will remain strong enough to continue driving year-over-year margin expansion, particularly in the U.S., where Tesla's share is most robust.
However, Michaeli's Sell rating reflects his view of the stock's risk/reward at the current valuation. He believes he embeds expectations for Tesla selling 20 million units annually by 2030, an implied market share outcome that his prior market analysis does not support.
Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making EVs. The company sells solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation plus batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties.
Price Action: TSLA shares traded lower by 0.43% at $1,081.50 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
Tesla sedans getting recharged in a local Wawa convenience store parking lot (photo by author). In a post here last month (Time To Buy Tesla), we wrote that it was time to buy Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), for a couple of reasons. The first was that it was one of our top ten names on December 20th, as measured by our system's gauges of stock and options market sentiment.
Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Tuesday. What Happened: Tesla is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 862 mentions as at press time, followed by exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) with 341 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.
Stephens analyst Justin Long raised J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) price target to $225 (an upside of 8%) from $212 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares. The analyst increased his Q4, 2022, and 2023 EPS estimates and stated that he believes the "capacity-constrained, disruptive environment in...
The new year has brought good tidings for Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) investors. The electric car maker's shares popped by 10% to $1,163.63 on the morning of Jan. 3 after it reported an 87% surge in annual vehicle deliveries to 936,000 from the previous year. The company delivered 308,600 vehicles in the last quarter of 2021, up from 180,667 during the same time period a year earlier. Those figures handily beat analyst estimates of 267,000 for the current quarter and 897,000 for all of 2021.
Zynga stock has taken a beating, but it still offers huge return potential. Altria's big dividend and low earnings multiple make the stock a good value pick. With the S&P 500 index gaining roughly 29% over the last year, it might seem like cheap stocks are harder to find right now. The good news for investors is that the stock market's gains have mostly been driven by a small selection of mega-cap tech giants, and there are still many promising companies trading at big discounts.
Shares of Ford Motor Co. F, +11.67% jumped 1.8% toward a 21-year high in premarket trading Tuesday, after the auto maker said it plans to nearly double production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups at its Dearborn, Michigan facility to 150,000 trucks per year to meet "soaring customer demand." The company said production of the 2022 F-150 Lightning will begin in the spring. On Thursday, Ford said the first wave of reservation holders for the Lightning will begin converting their reservations to orders, and will be invited to place their order over the next few months. "With nearly 200,000 reservations, our teams are working hard and creatively to break production constraints to get more F-150 Lightning trucks into the hands of our customers," said Kumar Galhotra, president of The Americas & International Markets Group. Separately, Ford said it will triple production for the Mustang Mach-E, with expectations to reach more than 200,000 units per year by 2023. The stock, which is on track to open at the highest price seen during regular-session hours since August 2001, has run up 51.7% over the past three months, while rival General Motors Co.'s stock.
Shares of General Electric Co. surged Tuesday, after long-time non-bull John Walsh, an analyst at Credit Suisse, said the recent selloff has presented an opportunity to buy into the cyclical aerospace recovery play.
Stock indexes closed out an impressive 2021 with the S&P 500 ending with a gain of +27% which included 70 new all-time record highs! Keep in mind, the S&P 500 was up +18% in 2020 and up a whopping +67% since the March 2022 lows. Central banks’ game. As...
Leading NFT marketplace OpenSea could hit a new record valuation as a private company, according to a recent report. What Happened: OpenSea is in talks to raise funds at a valuation of $13 billion, according to Newcomer and author Eric Newcomer. The new funding round would be led by Coatue,...
Comments / 0