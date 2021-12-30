Gobert, Jazz beat Trail Blazers without injured Mitchell

The Utah Jazz beat the New Orleans Pelicans, 115-104, on Monday night on the road to rebound from their Saturday night loss to the Golden State Warriors. There were different players for the Jazz that stepped up throughout the game, but Donovan Mitchell was absolutely a leader for the Jazz in the fourth quarter, scoring 15 of his 29 points in the period. I know that his confidence and his precision in the fourth quarter on the offensive end is what provides the most highlights and what stood out on the eye test on Monday, but I think that Mitchell’s defense against the Pelicans deserves a lot of praise too. His effort on the defensive side kept them in the game when the shots weren’t falling early on and gave the Jazz deflections, forced turnovers, and stalled the Pelicans on multiple occasions. He finished the night with five assists and three rebounds to go with three steals and a block.

NBA ・ 23 HOURS AGO