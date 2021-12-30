ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Gobert, Jazz beat Trail Blazers without injured Mitchell

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRudy Gobert had 22 points and 14 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-105 on Wednesday night with star Donovan Mitchell out with a sore back. Portland’s Damian Lillard and Norman Powell each scored 32 points. The Trail Blazers were missing seven players in the NBA’s COVID-19...

numberfire.com

Blazers' Anfernee Simons starting Monday

The Portland Trail Blazers listed Anfernee Simons as their starting point guard for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Simons will get a start with Dame Lillard out for tonight's game. Our models project Simons for 23 fantasy points against the Hawks tonight.
NBA
SportsGrid

Trail Blazers Will be Without Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum Against Hawks

The Portland Trail Blazers will be down a few key players when they take on the Atlanta Hawks. Brad Rowland confirmed that starting guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum are out on Monday night while starting center Jusuf Nurkic and his backup Cody Zeller are doubtful. Lillard missed five games...
NBA
Deseret News

Analysis: Jazz beat Pelicans on shoulders of fourth-quarter flurry from Donovan Mitchell

The Utah Jazz beat the New Orleans Pelicans, 115-104, on Monday night on the road to rebound from their Saturday night loss to the Golden State Warriors. There were different players for the Jazz that stepped up throughout the game, but Donovan Mitchell was absolutely a leader for the Jazz in the fourth quarter, scoring 15 of his 29 points in the period. I know that his confidence and his precision in the fourth quarter on the offensive end is what provides the most highlights and what stood out on the eye test on Monday, but I think that Mitchell’s defense against the Pelicans deserves a lot of praise too. His effort on the defensive side kept them in the game when the shots weren’t falling early on and gave the Jazz deflections, forced turnovers, and stalled the Pelicans on multiple occasions. He finished the night with five assists and three rebounds to go with three steals and a block.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Apologized To Scottie Pippen For Including His Controversial Refusal To Play Against The Knicks With 1.8 Seconds Left In 1994 On The Last Dance

Contrary to what all of us thought about Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's relationship, they weren't the best of friends off the court. His Airness and his incredible sidekick were something special on the floor, but after the games ended, they were like two regular co-workers and not the good friends everybody thought they were.
NBA
